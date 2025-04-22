Daily Horoscope: April 22, 2025

As the conjunction of Eris and Chiron strengthens under Aries, prepare for old wounds to re-open and start to ache again. Repeated lessons, revisited conflicts, and recurring opportunities to face your deepest fears and insecurities are all likelier under this potent alignment. Eris’ rebellious spirit and Chiron’s influence over how we turn pain into power make for quite the celestial combination. With the Sun moving further into Taurus, emotional resistance is to be expected. A little bit of friction isn’t necessarily a bad thing, stargazer. Focus on what you can gain from these experiences, not what’s missing. A small shift in perspective can make a massive difference if you’re willing to work at it.

Aries: March 21 – April 19

Mars and Neptune’s trine continues, as does your ruling planet’s challenging square with Haumea retrograde. Venturing into new territory like this is bound to raise some feelings of doubt. Don’t let the butterflies in your stomach convince you that you’ve made a wrong turn. A little bit of the unknown can do you good. The stars urge you to be brave, Aries.

Taurus: April 20 – May 20

The sextile between Uranus in your celestial domain and the conjunction of Saturn and your ruling planet, Venus, continues. The final days of the latter combination continue to challenge what you believed to be true regarding your love life or financial well-being. With innovative Uranus in the mix, the stars suggest the answers you seek lie outside of your comfort zone.

Gemini: May 21 – June 20

Jupiter and the waning crescent Moon form a fortuitous trine under your sign and Aquarius, respectively. This forecast is dominated by your ruling element, encouraging creativity, curiosity, and open communication. Keep an open mind to what the shrinking Moon might be calling you to release, Gemini. You can’t control fate. But you can control your reaction to it.

Cancer: June 21 – July 22

The waning crescent Moon forms a harmonious trine with Jupiter under Aquarius and Gemini, creating an air-heavy forecast that lends itself to a broader imagination and sharper communicative skills. Emotions can be a fickle thing, Cancer. Sometimes, logic and reason have to take over, despite your heart’s best efforts to run the show. Make sure to keep your wits about you.

Leo: July 23 – August 22

Your ruling celestial body continues to strengthen its tense square with assertive Mars, increasing the chances of conflict and interpersonal friction. What you want to do and what you need to do won’t always match, Leo. As inconvenient as it might be, the stars implore you to focus on the latter. Your struggles will certainly pay off in the end.

Virgo: August 23 – September 22

As Mercury moves further into Aries, it begins to form a direct opposition to Makemake retrograde. This celestial standoff will create opportunities to look inward and rearrange your internal environment. It’s time to start rethinking how you speak to yourself, Virgo. The stars offer a clear warning: the constant hyper-criticism and sky-high standards aren’t as helpful as you think.

Libra: September 23 – October 22

Makemake retrograde and Mercury are easing into a direct opposition under your sign and Aries, an air-versus-fire sign that has the potential to be particularly explosive. Prepare to rethink how you relate your inner self to the outside world, Libra. No one is asking you to be a martyr. So, why bother volunteering? It’s high time you remove yourself from the back burner.

Scorpio: October 23 – November 21

Haumea retrograde and Mars continue their challenging square under your celestial domain and Leo, respectively. This alignment continues to raise questions about yourself and your life path. While these feelings might be uncomfortable at first, the stars urge you to remain curious and open-minded. There’s nothing wrong with seeking out a better version of yourself. You deserve to try, Scorpio.

Sagittarius: November 22 – December 21

Jupiter forms a harmonious trine with the waning crescent Moon under Gemini and Aquarius, creating an air-heavy forecast that calls for a more thoughtful approach than you’re typically used to. There are times to operate on gut feelings, and there are times to really mull things over. The cosmos seems to suggest you’re in the latter category right now, Sagittarius.

Capricorn: December 22 – January 19

The sextile between Uranus and the conjunction of Venus and your ruling planet, Saturn, maintains a sense of curiosity and openness in matters of the heart or wallet. Things seem to be in flux right now, Capricorn. Rather than grasping for control anywhere you can get it, try to roll with the punches. Whatever’s coming your way, you’re equipped to handle it.

Aquarius: January 20 – February 18

The waning crescent Moon and Jupiter form a harmonious trine under your sign and Gemini, reminding you that there is power in letting go, Aquarius. The more you try to resist the natural ebb and flow of the universe, the more jarring these transitions will feel. The stars urge you to go with the flow today. Things will recalibrate in their own time.

Pisces: February 19 – March 20

Neptune and Mars’ trine continues, maintaining a sense of greater creativity, wider imagination, and deeper romanticism. Don’t be afraid to swim against the tide if that’s what it takes to get closer to your goals, Pisces. There’s no rubric to follow. You are in charge of charting your own path in this endeavor. You have more control than you think.

