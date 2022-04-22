Daily Horoscope: April 23, 2022

People are ready to take advantage of the weekend as the moon enters social air sign Aquarius at 2:17 AM. This is a time to connect with everyone, even people that aren’t your typical crowd! The moon clashes with the sun at 7:36 AM, signaling an important event or change as a fateful corner is turned.

All times ET.

Aries

The moon enters your chart’s house of hopes and dreams: Take time to recognize your goals, and do some soul-searching about the future. The moon clashes with the sun, and you’re investing in your dreams, whether that’s with time, energy, or money.

Taurus

You’re putting your best face forward as the moon enters your chart’s fame sector, connecting you to what makes you popular. The moon clashes with the sun and you’re answering a call to action. You’re making something pretty major happen—good for you!

Gemini

You’re in a more chill mood for the rest of the weekend as the moon enters fellow air sign Aquarius. The moon clashes with the sun, and you’re taking a leap of faith. Trust that you’re moving toward something that will bring you to the next phase in your life.

Cancer

Sharing is caring! The moon moves into your chart’s house of shared resources, connecting you to the melting pot. There is trust that you don’t have to go into the future alone as the sun clashes with the moon. The jump is made together.

Leo

After a productive week, you deserve to spend quality time with the people that understand you! The moon moves into your partnerships sector, connecting you to your relationships. The moon clashes with the sun, and you’re taking a big step toward your destiny, with the help of a loved one, of course.

Virgo

Catch up with your tasks this weekend. The moon moves into your chart’s house of work and routine, putting you in the mood to get things done. The moon clashes with the sun, and you’re changing your commitments and schedule in a meaningful way.

Libra

You’re in a social and loving mood as the moon moves into a social sector of your chart. The moon clashes with the sun, pushing you to make a decision regarding intimacy and trust. The ball is rolling, but not without a little effort!

Scorpio

This weekend is meant for recharging, even if that means putting your phone on airplane mode for a moment. The moon moves through a private, personal sector of your chart, calling your attention to your home and family life. The moon clashes with the sun, and a corner is turned in your relationships.

Sagittarius

There are a lot of errands to run! The moon moves through your chart’s house of commutes and communication. Make sure you keep your phone charged; you’re going to need the battery! The moon clashes with the sun, and you’re taking on a vital task.

Capricorn

You’re taking inventory as the moon moves through your chart’s house of personal resources. It’s a good time to get organized and see what stuff you’d like to donate, and what else sparks inspiration for art projects. Maybe you can take someone out for a date, your treat.

Aquarius

The moon enters your sign, connecting you to your body and intuition. The moon clashes with the sun and you’re taking a step toward your destiny. There are a lot of ideas about your home, but now it’s time to do something about it.

Pisces

You might be one slippery fish this weekend, Pisces! The moon moves through a mysterious and exclusive sector of your chart, putting you off the grid for moment. The moon clashes with the sun and you’re breaking apart ideas into smaller pieces so they’re easier to digest.