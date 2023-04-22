Daily Horoscope: April 23, 2023

The moon and Venus join in Gemini at 8:43 AM, inspiring an easygoing, open-hearted atmosphere. It’s a lovely time to connect with a crush, make art, or generally enjoy yourself! Mercury retrograde in Taurus connects with Mars in Cancer at 11:19 PM, which can find us rethinking strategies and logistics. Mercury retrograde is famous for delays, and as it mingles with Mars, we can find a way to be at peace with the pace things are moving.

All times ET.

Read your monthly horoscope for April!

Stay in the cosmic loop with the VICE horoscopes newsletter. Get horoscopes straight to your inbox when you sign up here!

Aries: March 20, 2023 – April 20, 2023

Good news may come your way as the moon and love and money planet Venus join in Gemini. Mercury retrograde in Taurus connects with your ruling planet Mars in Cancer, which can find you reworking your budget or rethinking plans regarding moving or rearranging your home.

Taurus: April 20, 2023 – May 21, 2023

The moon meets your ruling planet Venus in Gemini, which could bring good news regarding money! Gifts may be exchanged. Mercury retrograde in your sign, Taurus, connects with Mars in Cancer, boosting your confidence and helping you express something that’s been on your mind for a while.

Gemini: May 21, 2023 – June 21, 2023

The moon meets Venus in your sign, Gemini, which can find you feeling especially attractive! Your ruling planet Mercury is retrograde in Taurus and it connects with Mars in Cancer, finding you revisiting discussions about dreams and money.

Cancer: June 21, 2023 – July 22, 2023

The moon meets Venus in Gemini, encouraging you to luxuriate in peace and privacy. Take some time away from your busy routine. Mercury retrograde in Taurus connects with Mars in your sign, Cancer, which can find you rethinking your approach to a long-term goal.

Leo: July 22, 2023 – August 23, 2023

Exciting new social connections can form as the moon meets Venus in Gemini. Mercury retrograde in Taurus connects with Mars in Cancer, which could find you reworking a big plan about your career or dream!

Virgo: August 23, 2023 – September 23, 2023

Happy developments may take place in your career as the moon meets Venus in Gemini. Your ruling planet Mercury is retrograde in Taurus and today it connects with Mars in Cancer, which can find you connecting with old friends.

Libra: September 23, 2023 – October 23, 2023

The moon meets your ruling planet Venus in Gemini, inspiring an easy going, romantic atmosphere! Mercury retrograde in Taurus connects with Mars in Cancer, which can find you reworking plans regarding money or your career.

Scorpio: October 23, 2023 – November 22, 2023

The moon meets Venus in Gemini, which may find you having intriguing conversations about money or intimacy. Mercury retrograde in Taurus connects with your ruling planet Mars in Cancer, and you and a partner could be revisiting an old conversation.

Sagittarius: November 22, 2023 – December 21, 2023

Relationships may strengthen as the moon meets Venus in Gemini. Mercury retrograde in Taurus connects with Mars in Cancer, inviting you to slow down and double check your work before handing it in!

Capricorn: December 21, 2023 – January 20, 2024

An easygoing atmosphere flows as you go about your daily routine thanks to the moon meeting Venus in Gemini. Mercury retrograde in Taurus connects with Mars in Cancer, which can find you reconnecting with something—or someone—you’re passionate about.

Aquarius: January 20, 2023 – February 18, 2023

Romance may be in the air as the moon meets Venus in Gemini! A creative breakthrough can also take place. Mercury retrograde in Taurus connects with Mars in Cancer, finding you tackling items that have been lingering on your to-do list for far too long.

Pisces: February 18, 2023 – March 20, 2023

The moon meets Venus in Gemini, which can bode well for developments in your home and family life. Information may surface as Mercury retrograde in Taurus connects with Mars in Cancer. You might pick an art project back up after having to put it aside.