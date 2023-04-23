Daily Horoscope: April 24, 2023

The moon in Gemini connects with Jupiter in Aries at 4:49 AM, inspiring an open-hearted, optimistic atmosphere—but we may be feeling sensitive as the moon squares off with Neptune in Pisces at 8:15 AM. The moon enters nurturing water sign Cancer at 2:58 PM, encouraging us to reflect on how we can best take care of ourselves and each other.

All times ET.

Aries: March 20, 2023 – April 20, 2023

The moon enters Cancer today, which can bring your focus to your home and family life. You could be feeling nostalgic at this time, reconnecting with the past in some significant way.

Taurus: April 20, 2023 – May 21, 2023

The moon enters Cancer today, lighting up the communication sector of your chart and making this a busy day for you! You could be tackling paperwork or doing research. News could come your way.

Gemini: May 21, 2023 – June 21, 2023

Your focus turns to themes like money and security today as the moon enters Cancer. This can be a productive time to rework your budget. Or you may be in the mood to organize and look up the value of items in one of your many collections!

Cancer: June 21, 2023 – July 22, 2023

The moon enters your sign today, Cancer! This is a powerful time to connect with your emotions, plus the world is on your emotional wavelength, which could make for some intriguing connections.

Leo: July 22, 2023 – August 23, 2023

The moon enters sensitive, creative water sign Cancer today, encouraging you to connect with your intuition, express yourself artistically, and also get some rest. You may explore hidden parts of yourself at this time.

Virgo: August 23, 2023 – September 23, 2023

The moon enters Cancer today, which could find you exploring a new hobby or connecting with friends. The moon in Cancer bodes well for any teamwork, and it can find you reflecting on your hopes and wishes for the future.

Libra: September 23, 2023 – October 23, 2023

The moon enters Cancer today, activating the sector of your chart that rules fame and fortune! Your popularity gets a big boost at this time. An exciting achievement can be made.

Scorpio: October 23, 2023 – November 22, 2023

The moon enters fellow water sign Cancer today, which could find you embarking on a new adventure. You may be considering travel plans, school, or publishing your ideas.

Sagittarius: November 22, 2023 – December 21, 2023

The moon in Gemini connects with Jupiter in Aries before entering Cancer, which bodes well for communication within your partnerships, and may find you and your partners having deep conversations about anything from money to intimacy.

Capricorn: December 21, 2023 – January 20, 2024

The moon enters your opposite sign Cancer today, lighting up the relationship sector of your chart and encouraging communication and connection. This is an exciting time to meet new people or connect with someone important to you on a deeper level.

Aquarius: January 20, 2023 – February 18, 2023

You may be focused on your responsibilities today as the moon enters Cancer. This could be a productive time to tackle your to-do list! If there is a new routine that supports your wellbeing, this may be a good time to explore it.

Pisces: February 18, 2023 – March 20, 2023

The moon in Gemini connects with your ruling planet Jupiter, now in Aries, and squares off with your other ruling planet Neptune in your sign, which bodes well for you financially, but also finds you feeling especially sensitive or wistful! Find ways to stay in the present, Pisces. The moon enters fellow water sign Cancer, too, inspiring romance and creativity!