Daily Horoscope: April 24, 2025

As Eris and Chiron continue to strengthen their conjunction in Aries, the waning crescent Moon passes through a brief but potent conjunction with Makemake retrograde in Libra. These dwarf planets may be small, but their influence on our daily lives is mighty. The Moon and Makemake’s harmonious trine pushes us toward greater self-care and kinder internal dialogue. Meanwhile, Eris and Chiron’s celestial combination heightens sensitivity to defying social norms and turning past pain into present power. All cosmic signs point to personal transformation and healing, stargazer. Keep your mind and heart open as the cosmos works its magic. Remember that the brightest rainbows often come from the darkest storms. Stay strong, persistent, and open to change.

Aries: March 21 – April 19

The ongoing trine between Neptune and your ruling planet, Mars, continues to boost imagination and determination to pursue what makes your heart the happiest. Keep your course, but be careful not to get too aggressive in the process. The cosmos will calibrate in its own time, Aries. Try your best to go with the flow until that balance is achieved.

Taurus: April 20 – May 20

The sextile between Uranus and a conjunction of Saturn and your ruling planet, Venus, holds firm in your celestial domain and Pisces, respectively. Until this alignment eases, things will continue to feel a bit unstable or unfamiliar. Luckily, a sextile alignment like this one brings positivity and an easy-going atmosphere. The stars remind you that you’re safer than you think.

Gemini: May 21 – June 20

The square between Jupiter and Ceres under your celestial domain and Pisces continues to raise challenges regarding the relationship between the part of yourself that needs nurturing and the part that needs challenge. You can make great progress without burning yourself out, Gemini. The stars urge you to find a better balance between productivity and self-destruction. Find the happy medium.

Cancer: June 21 – July 22

Your ruling celestial body forms a fortuitous trine with Makemake retrograde, encouraging introspection and self-care. Sometimes, taking care of yourself requires you to let go more than add on, Cancer. As the waning crescent Moon moves you closer toward a restful, recharging state, the stars implore you to consider what burdens and obligations you can remove from your shoulders.

Leo: July 23 – August 22

The Sun and Haumea retrograde’s direct opposition continues, increasing feelings of self-doubt and indecision. Whether or not it feels like it in the moment, these experiences have great potential to teach you more about yourself. It’s easier to troubleshoot when the trouble is actually happening, Leo. Push past the initial discomfort to see what this situation is trying to teach you.

Virgo: August 23 – September 22

Mercury and Makemake retrograde’s direct opposition strengthens under Aries and Libra, respectively, creating a fire-versus-air environment that has the potential to be passionate and warm or cantankerous and explosive. Be careful not to jump to conclusions too quickly, Virgo—good or bad. The truth will reveal itself in due time and not a moment sooner. You can’t force these kinds of revelations.

Libra: September 23 – October 22

The sextile between Uranus and the conjunction of Saturn and your ruling planet, Venus, continues, as does the strengthening opposition of Makemake retrograde and Mercury under your celestial domain and Aries. All cosmic signs point to greater emotional development on the horizon. Keep an open heart and stay resilient, Libra. These metamorphoses are often uncomfortable before they’re rewarding.

Scorpio: October 23 – November 21

Your ruling planet, Pluto, forms two coinciding alignments: a sextile with Neptune in Aries and a square with Haumea retrograde under your celestial domain. When past experiences can’t provide the wisdom you seek, you might have to settle for your emotional compass. Listen to your internal cues, Scorpio. If something doesn’t feel good, then maybe it’s worth a second look.

Sagittarius: November 22 – December 21

Jupiter forms a favorable sextile with the strengthening conjunction of Eris and Chiron under Aries, creating positive energy within areas of personal development and evolution. This cosmic alignment urges you to call on past experiences and let them guide you. If you take out the minor details of your current situation, you’ll find that you’ve been in this scenario before.

Capricorn: December 22 – January 19

Saturn and Venus’ conjunction in Pisces maintains its positive sextile with Uranus, making it easier to navigate unpredictability and stress. The discomfort won’t go away entirely, Capricorn. What’s important is that you keep pushing through even though it’s tough to do so. You’re stronger than you give yourself credit for. Keep your head up. Things are going to level out soon.

Aquarius: January 20 – February 18

Your ruling planet in Taurus maintains its favorable sextile with the conjunction of Venus and Saturn in Pisces: two celestial domains that are ruled by elements different from your own. This cosmic alignment calls for new techniques and different approaches, Aquarius. Your old way of doing things just isn’t cutting the mustard anymore. That’s okay. Choosing to ignore it isn’t.

Pisces: February 19 – March 20

The harmonious trine between your ruling planet, Neptune, and Mars maintains its formation in Aries and Leo, making a particularly fiery alignment that calls for aggression, confidence, and boldness. There is no room for shrinking violets in this cosmic forecast, Pisces. It’s time to speak your mind loudly and unapologetically. The stars urge you to stop letting clothes speak for you.

