Daily Horoscope: April 25, 2021

Sweet Venus clashes with strict Saturn at 12:22 AM, and messenger Mercury also clashes with Saturn at 7:58 AM, which could make for a heavy, grouchy atmosphere. The moon connects with Saturn at 9:02 AM, encouraging us to raise our standards and express our boundaries. Some sweetness flows as Mercury meets Venus at 6:19 PM.

Aries

Sweet Venus and chatty Mercury square off with taskmaster Saturn, creating a serious tone, especially around matters concerning future investments. Mercury meets Venus, marking a new journey around abundance and comfort.

Taurus

Your ruling planet Venus clashes with Saturn, finding you setting important boundaries, especially concerning your career and life in public. Mercury also clashes with Saturn before meeting Venus, finding you navigating communication obstacles—but some cheerful or open-hearted energy could still flow!

Gemini

Venus and your ruling planet Mercury clash with Saturn, finding you confronting difficulties around communication. A grumpy mood flows—at least until Mercury and Venus meet, which could add some charm and light-heartedness to the atmosphere!

Cancer

Darling Venus and chatty Mercury clash with taskmaster Saturn, making for a heavy atmosphere, especially in your social life. Mercury meets Venus, starting a new cycle around friendship.

Leo

Sweet Venus and messenger planet Mercury square off with serious Saturn today, which could find you having intense conversations about partnership and commitment. Mercury meets Venus, boosting your popularity.

Virgo

Your ruling planet Mercury squares off with Saturn and meets Venus (which also clashes with Saturn today), finding you navigating blocks in communication and productivity. It might feel like things are impossible to accomplish today, but fortunately, some easy energy flows around connection.

Libra

Your ruling planet Venus clashes with Saturn, finding you taking a stand for something deeply important to you. Mercury also squares off with Saturn before meeting Venus, which could find you navigating communication obstacles. A new beginning is here when it comes to how you and partners share resources.

Scorpio

Lovely Venus and chatty Mercury clash with taskmaster Saturn, making for an intense and heavy atmosphere, especially when it comes to discussing partnership, commitments, and security. Mercury meets Venus, which adds a pleasant energy around relationships despite today’s obstacles.

Sagittarius

Difficulty with schedules or communication may take place today as Venus and Mercury clash with Saturn. Mercury and Venus also meet, which may find you embarking on a new beauty routine.

Capricorn

Your ruling planet Saturn squares off with Venus and Mercury, finding you addressing obstacles regarding money. There’s a heavy, grumpy energy in the air, but some sweet connections could take place as Mercury meets Venus.

Aquarius

Your ruling planet Saturn clashes first with Venus, then with Mercury, making it an intense day for sorting out issues concerning your personal life. Things are moving slowly and you may be quite grumpy, but it’s a lovely time to redecorate your space as Mercury meets Venus.

Pisces

There may be some obstacles and delays around communication today as Venus and Mercury clash with Saturn. But some sweet messages may still come your way as Venus meets Mercury later on!

