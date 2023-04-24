Daily Horoscope: April 25, 2023

The moon in Cancer connects with the sun in Taurus at 12:11 AM, inspiring creativity and confidence, and the moon connects with Saturn in Pisces at 12:40 AM, helping us set boundaries. We may be focused on our responsibilities and exploring future plans as the sun in Taurus mingles with Saturn at 6:48 AM. The moon connects with Mercury retrograde in Taurus at 7:47 PM, encouraging introspection, and the moon meets Mars in Cancer at 11:08 PM, which can find us feeling re-energized!

All times ET.

Aries: March 20, 2023 – April 20, 2023

The sun in Taurus connects with Saturn in Pisces, which can help you sort out the logistics of making a dream come true! The moon meets your ruling planet Mars in Cancer, inspiring a productive atmosphere at home.

Taurus: April 20, 2023 – May 21, 2023

The sun in your sign, Taurus, connects with Saturn in Pisces, which can bode well for teamwork and future planning. The moon mingles with Mercury retrograde in Taurus, perhaps finding you revisiting an old conversation.

Gemini: May 21, 2023 – June 21, 2023

The sun in Taurus connects with Saturn in Pisces, which can bode well for your career! Your comfort in crowds or on stage may be relevant at this time. The moon mingles with Mercury retrograde in Taurus, encouraging you to spend time in quiet meditation; you might learn something intriguing about yourself.

Cancer: June 21, 2023 – July 22, 2023

The sun in Taurus connects with Saturn in Pisces, which could find you solidifying travel or education plans. The moon meets Mars in your sign, Cancer, and you’re feeling especially courageous and energized.

Leo: July 22, 2023 – August 23, 2023

Your creativity can bring you great success today as the moon in Cancer connects with the sun in Taurus! The sun connects with Saturn in Pisces, which may find people with great authority interested in investing in your work.

Virgo: August 23, 2023 – September 23, 2023

The sun in Taurus connects with Saturn in Pisces, which can find you and partners making firm agreements. The moon mingles with your ruling planet Mercury, now retrograde in Taurus, and you may be revisiting old ideas.

Libra: September 23, 2023 – October 23, 2023

The sun in Taurus connects with Saturn in Pisces, which can find you tackling chores and taking care of business. The moon mingles with Mercury retrograde in Taurus, and you may be settling an old debt or reconnecting with someone about a financial agreement.

Scorpio: October 23, 2023 – November 22, 2023

The sun in Taurus connects with Saturn in Pisces, which can bode well for communicating about the future in your relationships. The moon meets your ruling planet Mars in Cancer, inspiring passion and creativity!

Sagittarius: November 22, 2023 – December 21, 2023

The sun in Taurus connects with Saturn in Pisces, which can find you setting boundaries or getting organized at home or in your personal life. The moon mingles with Mercury retrograde in Taurus, and you may be revisiting old conversations.

Capricorn: December 21, 2023 – January 20, 2024

The moon in Cancer aligns with your ruling planet Saturn, now in Pisces, which can bode well for having serious discussions. The sun in Taurus also connects with Saturn, inspiring a grounded, down-to-earth atmosphere.

Aquarius: January 20, 2023 – February 18, 2023

The moon in Cancer aligns with your ruling planet Saturn, now in Pisces, which can bode well for conversations regarding work or money. The sun in Taurus connects with Saturn, too, finding you setting boundaries at home.

Pisces: February 18, 2023 – March 20, 2023

The sun in Taurus connects with Saturn in your sign, Pisces, which may find you having a serious discussion. You can feel very focused at this time. Old discussions could be revisited as the moon mingles with Mercury retrograde in Taurus.