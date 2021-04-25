Daily Horoscope: April 26, 2021

The moon in Libra clashes with power planet Pluto at 7:15 AM, stirring up intense feelings. The moon connects with expansive Jupiter at 8:40 AM, encouraging generosity, and the moon enters Scorpio at 12:18 PM, finding us exploring deep feelings. We get a boost in energy as the moon connects with fiery Mars at 3:29 PM, and the full moon in water sign Scorpio comes at 11:32 PM, encouraging us to embrace change.

All times ET.

Aries

There’s a full moon in water sign Scorpio today, making this a powerful time to wipe the slate clean. The mood is all about release! Pay off a debt or offer or accept an apology; it’s time to release the past.

Taurus

Today’s full moon in Scorpio brings a culmination to issues building in your relationships. This is a powerful time to learn about your partner’s perspective, and to appreciate that people change.

Gemini

Today’s full moon in Scorpio is a powerful time to break a habit. An exciting project might also finally be released. A shift in your routine may be taking place.

Cancer

Today’s full moon in fellow water sign Scorpio brings a climax to a situation that’s been brewing in your love life. You may also be revealing some exciting creative work.

Leo

Today’s full moon in Scorpio brings a situation that’s been building in your personal life to a culmination. You may be moving or releasing the past in a major way.

Virgo

Important information may be revealed thanks to today’s full moon in Scorpio. Intense conversations could take place. It’s also a powerful time to release old patterns of thought.

Libra

A situation concerning money comes to a climax thanks to today’s full moon in Scorpio. You may be letting go of or selling something. It’s a powerful time to release whatever you feel has been weighing you down.

Scorpio

There’s a full moon in your sign today, Scorpio! This is a powerful moment for emotional release. Confrontations may take place in your relationships, but brilliant compromises may also arrive!

Sagittarius

It’s a powerful day for emotional release thanks to the full moon in Scorpio. Make extra time to rest. Your dreams might be especially active at this time!

Capricorn

Important shifts take place in your social life today thanks to the full moon in Scorpio. A hope or dream you’ve been tending may culminate at this time.

Aquarius

Reward or recognition may arrive today thanks to the full moon in Scorpio! Some important culmination concerning your career could take place. This is a powerful moment for you to be in the spotlight.

Pisces

Important conversations come to a climax thanks to today’s full moon in Scorpio. Information comes to light. Polarizing points of view are explored, but the opportunity for compromise also arises.

