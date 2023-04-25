Daily Horoscope: April 26, 2023

An experimental energy flows as the moon in Cancer connects with Uranus in Taurus at 2:45 AM. Be careful not to over-indulge as the moon squares off with Jupiter in Aries at 5:09 PM. Romance and creativity are in the air as the moon mingles with Neptune in Pisces at 7:41 PM!

All times ET.

Aries: March 20, 2023 – April 20, 2023

The moon in Cans Squares off with Jupiter in your sign, Aries, which could find you in an extravagant mood! But do keep your spending in check. Have fun, but don’t go to any extremes!

Taurus: April 20, 2023 – May 21, 2023

The moon in Cancer mingles with Uranus in your sign, Taurus, which could put you in a risk taking mood! Exciting discussions may take place today. Inspiring social connections form as the moon mingles with Neptune in Pisces.

Gemini: May 21, 2023 – June 21, 2023

The moon in Cancer lights up the financial sector of your chart and connects with Neptune in Pisces, which could find you feeling glamorous and popular! Intriguing developments may take place in your career.

Cancer: June 21, 2023 – July 22, 2023

The moon in your sign, Cancer, mingles with Uranus in Taurus, which could find you connecting with an unexpected crowd. A new hobby may capture your interest. It’s be an exciting time to connect with people.

Leo: July 22, 2023 – August 23, 2023

The moon in Cancer squares off with Jupiter in Aries, which could put you in the mood to spontaneously get out of town, or eager to get something off your chest. Whatever you do, think it over, and take it slow!

Virgo: August 23, 2023 – September 23, 2023

Excitement can take place in your social life as the moon in Cancer mingles with Uranus in Taurus. But keep your spending in check as the moon squares off with Jupiter in Aries! The moon connects with Neptune in Pisces, inspiring romance and understanding in your relationships.

Libra: September 23, 2023 – October 23, 2023

The moon in Cancer squares off with Jupiter in Aries, inspiring an exciting atmosphere in your relationships. You could connect with someone larger-than-life! The moon connects with Neptune in Pisces, too, encouraging you to reflect on your wellness routine: How can you create more peace and relaxation in your daily life?

Scorpio: October 23, 2023 – November 22, 2023

The moon in fellow water sign Cancer mingles with Uranus in Taurus today, which could find you running into surprising people. The moon connects with Neptune in Pisces, inspiring romance and creativity!

Sagittarius: November 22, 2023 – December 21, 2023

The moon in Cancer squares off with your ruling planet Jupiter, now in fellow fire sign Aries, inspiring a whirlwind of fun—but be careful not to over-indulge or overexert yourself, Sagittarius!

Capricorn: December 21, 2023 – January 20, 2024

The moon in Cancer mingles with Uranus in Taurus, which could find you connecting with unexpected people. Big shifts may take place in your personal life as the moon squares off with Jupiter in Aries. The moon connects with Neptune in Pisces, encouraging compassionate communication.

Aquarius: January 20, 2023 – February 18, 2023

The moon in Cancer mingles with your ruling planet Uranus in Taurus, which could find you discovering an unexpected solution to an everyday problem. The moon squares off with Jupiter in Aries, perhaps bringing big news.

Pisces: February 18, 2023 – March 20, 2023

The moon in Cancer mingles with Uranus in Taurus, which might bring unexpected news and surprising thrills your way! The moon squares off with your ruling planet Jupiter, now in Aries: Keep your spending in check. Your intuition and imagination may be especially strong as the moon connects with your other ruling planet Neptune, now in your sign.