Daily Horoscope: April 27, 2021

The moon in Scorpio opposes Uranus at 4:51 AM, stirring up surprises, and we’re settling boundaries as the moon clashes with Saturn at 8:47 AM. The moon opposes Venus at 1:35 PM, finding us confronting our desires, and intense themes concerning control and power are confronted as Pluto begins its retrograde at 4:04 PM. The moon opposes Mercury at 4:24 PM, kicking up communication, and we’re tapping into our intuition as the moon connect with Neptune at 11:31 PM.

All times ET.

Videos by VICE

Aries

Pluto retrograde begins, activating the sector of your chart that rules your career and reputation! You’re reflecting on your relationship to power.

Taurus

Power planet Pluto begins its retrograde today, finding you in a philosophical mood. Deep conversations take place. You’re reconsidering your worldview.

Gemini

The planet of the underworld, Pluto, begins its retrograde today, encouraging you to settle debts and release whatever you might have been clinging onto. Let it all go!

Cancer

It’s an intense day in your partnerships as Pluto begins its retrograde. Power and control issues come to the the fore. It’s a powerful time to go deeper when it comes to relating.

Leo

Pluto begins its retrograde today, which is a powerful time to reconsider your routine and reflect on your habits. A shift in your schedule may take place.

Virgo

It’s a powerful time for your love life and your creative endeavors as Pluto begins its retrograde. You’re diving deeper into your passions!

Libra

It’s an intense moment in your home and family life as Pluto begins its retrograde. It’s a great time to let go of items you no longer need—and to let go of the past.

Scorpio

Your ruling planet Pluto begins its retrograde today, activating the communication sector of your chart and bringing powerful conversations your way. It’s a potent time to transform your thinking patterns.

Sagittarius

Pluto begins its retrograde today, finding you diving deeper into themes concerning security, wealth, and power. What control issues do you need to let go of?

Capricorn

Pluto begins its retrograde today, finding you reflecting on themes like power, control, and transformation. You’re letting go of old versions of who you used to be.

Aquarius

Power planet Pluto begins its retrograde today, so you might find yourself having some strange yet meaningful dreams. It’s a powerful time to explore your subconscious.

Pisces

An atmosphere of intensity descends on your social life as Pluto begins its retrograde. Themes like power and control are explored. Who do you want to be associated with, Pisces?

Want these horoscopes sent straight to your inbox? Click here to sign up for the newsletter.