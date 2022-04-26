Daily Horoscope: April 27, 2022

The moon meets with love planet Venus at 12:49 AM, beginning a new cycle concerning relationships and emotions. Mercury, the planet of communication, gently connects with philosophical Jupiter at 1:11 AM—a helpful sky for learning and understanding. The moon meets Neptune at 2:01 AM, inspiring mystical dreaming, then with lucky Jupiter at 7:07 AM, bringing rewards.

The moon gently connects with messenger planet Mercury at 7:34 AM, and conversations flow. Look out for ulterior motives as the moon connects with power planet Pluto at 9:35 AM. The moon enters fire sign Aries at 12:09 PM, giving us extra energy to get through Wednesday. Venus meets Neptune at 3:11 PM, beginning a new cycle of glamour and fantasy.

Videos by VICE

All times ET.

Stay in the cosmic loop with the VICE horoscopes newsletter. Get horoscopes straight to your inbox when you sign up here!

Aries

There is a lot of intuitive, psychic activity happening: You’re feeling in touch with your intuition and seeing things beneath the surface as the moon connects with power planet Pluto. The moon enters your sign, and you’re ready to make some changes accordingly. Make sure you have enough space to dream and wonder.

Taurus

You’re finding ways to make your dreams come true as the moon meets your planetary ruler, Venus. Reach out to friends as the moon connects with Mercury. You’re learning how to practically understand big concepts as Mercury connects with Jupiter, and finding new inspiration as Venus meets with Neptune. The moon enters Aries and you’re ready to hide away for the rest of the week!

Gemini

Big dreams are materializing as the moon meets Venus, Jupiter, and Neptune. You’re reaching out to people behind the scenes as the moon connects with your planetary ruler Mercury, and privately studying overarching trends and vibes as Mercury connects with Jupiter. You’re stepping into a new brand as Venus meets with Neptune. The moon enters your chart’s house of hopes and dreams, bringing you new ideas for the future.

Cancer

Take some time today to meditate or connect with things that make you feel like you’re part of something wonderful as the moon meets Venus, Jupiter, and Neptune in a mystical sector of your chart. You’re making peace with the unknown as the moon harmonizes with power planet Pluto. You’re more comfortable stepping out on the scene as the moon enters your chart’s house of public reputation.

Leo

Your intuition is remarkably strong as the moon connects with messenger Mercury, cluing you into how to say things that heal and support others. Conversations flow nicely, and there can be some wonderful jokes as Mercury connects with jovial Jupiter. This is a good time for comedy and laughter! The moon enters fellow fire sign Aries, giving you fresh energy to travel the distance.

Virgo

Parts of your relationships are being understood and accepted as the moon meets with Venus, Jupiter, and Neptune. Your planetary ruler Mercury connects with Jupiter, and you’re able to have substantial conversations about the bigger picture of your partnerships. Intimacy and trust are major themes over the coming days as the moon enters a sensitive sector of your chart.

Libra

Reward yourself for a job well done as the moon meets with your planetary ruler, Venus. You’re gaining a better understanding of your values and how they’re shaped by the tides of trends as Venus meets with Neptune. The coming days find you connecting with others as the moon enters your chart’s relationships sector.

Scorpio

You’re in touch with life’s pleasures as the moon moves through a fortunate sector of your chart. The moon connects with messenger Mercury, giving you the grace to ask for what you need from others. Conversations are headed in a positive direction as Mercury connects with Jupiter. You’re eager to get stuff done as the moon enters your chart’s house of health, routine, and lifestyle for the next few days.

Sagittarius

You’re investing in your privacy and comfort as the moon meets with Venus, Jupiter, and Neptune. There is a better understanding of how you can work toward your dream home, defining your own success as Mercury connects with Jupiter. You’re making peace with your divine channels as Venus meets with Neptune. The moon enters fellow fire sign Aries, bringing you energy to express yourself creatively and sexually!

Capricorn

You’re gaining a better understanding of what drives you as the moon connects with power planet Pluto. This is a powerful time to understand your own behavioral loops, and why your mind gravitates toward certain impulses. The moon enters Aries, putting you in the mood to chill at home and connect with your family.

Aquarius

With the help of a friend, you can find ways to make your home and family life peaceful as the moon gently connects with Mercury. This is a good sky to collaborate on making a meal. Mercury gently connects with Jupiter, bringing you powerful insights about money matters. You’re ready to run errands all over town as the moon enters your chart’s house of communication and commuting.

Pisces

You’re connecting with what you believe in and feeling out how to embody it as the moon meets with Venus, Jupiter, and Neptune. There is satisfaction in finding the appropriate vessels for your goals as the moon connects with Mercury. You’re having easygoing conversations about your dreams and plans as Mercury connects with Jupiter—nothing is impossible! It could be satisfying to try on someone else’s clothes or play dress-up as Venus, the planet of love and beauty, meets shape-shifting Neptune.