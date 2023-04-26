Daily Horoscope: April 27, 2023

The moon enters fire sign Leo at 2:30 AM, inspiring drama and extravagance! Intense emotions could surface as the moon opposes Pluto in Aquarius at 9:34 AM. We may be challenged to let go of the past. We can be ready to make some big changes as the moon squares off with the sun in Taurus at 5:20 PM.

All times ET.

Aries: March 20, 2023 – April 20, 2023

The moon enters fellow fire sign Leo today, lighting up the romance and creativity sector of your chart and inspiring joy and celebration! But, difficult emotions may arise as the moon opposes Pluto in Aquarius. This can be a time when you realize what—and who—is truly important to you.

Taurus: April 20, 2023 – May 21, 2023

The moon enters Leo today, which can bring your focus to your home and family life. You could be making important decisions about your work-life balance as the moon opposes Pluto in Aquarius and squares off with the sun in your zodiac sign.

Gemini: May 21, 2023 – June 21, 2023

The moon enters Leo today, encouraging open and honest communication, and some discussions that take place today can be intense or revealing as the moon opposes Pluto in Aquarius. Information may surface.

Cancer: June 21, 2023 – July 22, 2023

The moon enters Leo today, bringing your focus to finances, and intense discussions about money and power take place as the moon opposes Pluto in Aquarius. The moon squares off with the sun in Taurus, inviting you to make a decision about your future.

Leo: July 22, 2023 – August 23, 2023

The moon enters your sign today, Leo, encouraging you to connect with your emotions and focus on self love. Intense discussions with partners could arise as the moon opposes Pluto in Aquarius. A power struggle may come to a head.

Virgo: August 23, 2023 – September 23, 2023

The moon enters Leo today, encouraging you to slow down and rest. You might need to make a big change in your routine as the moon opposes Pluto in Aquarius. Perhaps it’ss time to kick an old habit or create a healthier work-life balance.

Libra: September 23, 2023 – October 23, 2023

The moon enters Leo today, which can bring your attention to your social life. Drama may come to a head as the moon opposes Pluto in Aquarius. It could be time to let go of an old way of doing or thinking about things.

Scorpio: October 23, 2023 – November 22, 2023

The moon enters Leo today, lighting up the sector of your chart that rules your career, and you could be making important decisions about your time in the spotlight as the moon opposes your ruling planet Pluto in Aquarius.

Sagittarius: November 22, 2023 – December 21, 2023

The moon enters fellow fire sign Leo today, encouraging you to do the things you truly love: travel, learn something new, have a deep talk with someone who inspires you. You can experience a radical shift in your point of view as the moon opposes Pluto in Aquarius.

Capricorn: December 21, 2023 – January 20, 2024

The moon enters Leo today, which may find you settling a debt or organizing your bills. The moon opposes Pluto in Aquarius, and you could be making an important change in your finances.

Aquarius: January 20, 2023 – February 18, 2023

The moon enters Leo today, illuminating the relationship sector of your chart, and big shifts could take place in your partnerships as the moon opposes Pluto in Aquarius. The moon squares off with the sun in Taurus, which can find you ready to make a change at home or in your personal life.

Pisces: February 18, 2023 – March 20, 2023

The moon enters Leo today, which can find you inspired to tackle your to-do list—but the moon opposes Pluto in Aquarius, urging you not to overextend yourself! Intense feelings may surface. It’s an important time to rethink your work-life balance.