Daily Horoscope: April 28, 2021

The moon in Scorpio connects with power planet Pluto at 6:38 AM and clashes with Jupiter at 8:31 AM, finding us exploring deep and intense emotions. The moon in Scorpio loves to solve a mystery, and early today, we are in the mood to probe. The moon enters Sagittarius at 11:42 AM, inspiring an uplifting and optimistic mood!

All times ET.

Aries

The moon enters fellow fire sign Sagittarius, illuminating the sector of your chart that rules travel and higher learning, and making this an exciting time to engage with new ideas and connect with friends abroad.

Taurus

The moon enters Sagittarius today, finding you and your partners diving deeper into intimacy and shared resources. It’s a powerful time to settle a debt.

Gemini

Your focus is on relationships today as the moon enters your opposite sign Sagittarius. It’s a fantastic time to connect with your partners and learn more about their point of view.

Cancer

You’re rethinking your schedule as the moon enters Sagittarius. It’s a great time to kick a bad habit and try out a new routine. A productive mood is in the air!

Leo

The moon enters fellow fire sign Sagittarius, illuminating the romance and creativity sector of your chart. A playful, celebratory mood flows. Enjoy yourself, Leo!

Virgo

Your focus turns to your home and family life as the moon enters Sagittarius. It’s a wonderful time to spruce up your space! Create a more expansive energy at home by removing items you no longer need.

Libra

The moon enters Sagittarius today, illuminating the communication sector of your chart. Sagittarius is a sign that’s famous for being blunt…what do you need to get off your chest today, Libra?

Scorpio

Your focus is on money today as the moon enters abundant fire sign Sagittarius. This is an exciting time to build wealth! Make time to reflect on your needs concerning security and comfort.

Sagittarius

The moon enters your sign today, Sagittarius! It’s a wonderful time to connect with your emotions, and to share how you feel. What do you need in order to feel safe and secure?

Capricorn

The moon enters Sagittarius, encouraging you to slow down and rest. Make time for meditation, journaling, and simply relaxing! Notice the messages that show up in your dreams.

Aquarius

The moon enters Sagittarius, illuminating the friendship sector of your chart, and making this an exciting time to connect with groups and communities that share your interests.

Pisces

The moon enters Sagittarius, bringing your focus to your career. It’s a powerful time to reflect on your goals, and some rewards or recognition may come your way!

