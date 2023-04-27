Daily Horoscope: April 28, 2023

The moon in Leo squares off with Mercury retrograde in Taurus at 5:44 AM, inspiring introspection, and helping us discover previously overlooked details. Surprises could pop up as the moon squares off with Uranus in Taurus at 3:26 PM, and the moon connects with Venus in Gemini at 7:42 PM, creating an easygoing, affectionate atmosphere.

All times ET.

Aries: March 20, 2023 – April 20, 2023

The moon in fellow fire sign Leo squares off with Mercury retrograde in Taurus, which may find you reconnecting with someone you really care about—or you could revisit a creative project with a fresh perspective. Flirtatious banter flows as the moon connects with Venus in Gemini.

Taurus: April 20, 2023 – May 21, 2023

The moon in Leo squares off with Mercury retrograde in your sign, Taurus, which could find you revisiting a discussion about your home or family life. The moon squares off with Uranus in Taurus, and you could be making a surprising move. The moon connects with your ruling planet Venus, now in Gemini, perhaps bringing a gift.

Gemini: May 21, 2023 – June 21, 2023

The moon in Leo squares off with your ruling planet Mercury, now retrograde in Taurus, encouraging you to connect with your inner voice. Journal about something that’s been on your mind but that you haven’t found time yet to sit with. Romance flows as the moon connects with Venus in your sign, Gemini.

Cancer: June 21, 2023 – July 22, 2023

The moon in Leo squares off with Mercury retrograde and Uranus, both in Taurus, which may find you reconnecting with old friends and perhaps learning something surprising. The moon connects with Venus in Gemini, too, bringing something unexpected and special your way.

Leo: July 22, 2023 – August 23, 2023

The moon in your sign, Leo, squares off with Mercury retrograde and Uranus, both in Taurus, which may find you reconsidering a career move and perhaps making an unexpected choice! An easygoing atmosphere flows in your social life as the moon connects with Venus in Gemini.

Virgo: August 23, 2023 – September 23, 2023

The moon in Leo squares off with your ruling planet Mercury, now retrograde, and with Uranus, both in Taurus. This could find you making unexpected changes in your school or travel plans, or experimenting with an usual idea. The moon connects with Venus in Gemini, boding well for your career.

Libra: September 23, 2023 – October 23, 2023

The moon in Leo squares off with Mercury retrograde and Uranus, both in Taurus, which could find you rethinking future plans, especially concerning money. The decision you reach may surprise you. The moon connects with your ruling planet Venus in fellow air sign Gemini, inspiring sweet, flirtatious banter.

Scorpio: October 23, 2023 – November 22, 2023

A conversation could be revisited and the result may be surprising as the moon in Leo squares off with Mercury retrograde and Uranus, both in Taurus. The moon connects with Venus in Gemini, which can bring some valuable help your way.

Sagittarius: November 22, 2023 – December 21, 2023

The moon in fellow fire sign Leo squares off with Mercury retrograde and Uranus, both in Taurus, which may find you reworking your schedule in an unexpected way. The moon connects with Venus in Gemini, inspiring a romantic atmosphere and boding well for relationships!

Capricorn: December 21, 2023 – January 20, 2024

You may revisit the past in some intriguing and unexpected way as the moon in Leo squares off with Mercury retrograde and Uranus, both in Taurus. The moon connects with Venus in Gemini, inspiring an easygoing atmosphere in your everyday routine.

Aquarius: January 20, 2023 – February 18, 2023

You may unexpectedly run into someone from the past as the moon in Leo squares off with Mercury retrograde and Uranus, both in Taurus. Or you could revisit a discussion and come away with a new perspective. The moon connects with Venus in Gemini, inspiring romance and creativity!

Pisces: February 18, 2023 – March 20, 2023

The moon in Leo squares off with Mercury retrograde and Uranus, both in Taurus, which may find you rediscovering something exciting! A good energy flows at home as the moon connects with Venus in Gemini. This can be a good time to redecorate or entertain loved ones.