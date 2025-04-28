Daily Horoscope: April 28, 2025

Mars and Pluto maintain their direct opposition in Leo and Aquarius, signaling significant changes in friendships, social status, and general outlooks on life. Now is not the time to cling to any one idea too tightly, stargazer. It’s a flexible sapling, not a rigid oak, that manages to survive a major storm. The more you can go with the flow, the better. No matter your specific circumstances, the truth of only being able to tackle one thing at a time remains constant. Break it up into smaller pieces, then go from there. The Sun and Haumea retrograde’s opposition isn’t doing us any favors as it shakes up our intuition and forces us to doubt ourselves. All you can do is learn.

Read your horoscope for the week, and see what the stars have in store for your sign today.

Aries: March 21 – April 19

The direct opposition between Pluto and your ruling planet, Mars, hints at major changes ahead, Aries. Prepare for shifts in social status, close relationships, and general life outlooks (which are undoubtedly caused by changes in the former two aspects of your day-to-day life). Fighting against every possible update will only exhaust you. Stop trying to control your circumstances and just observe them.

Taurus: April 20 – May 20

Your ruling planet maintains its favorable sextile with Uranus in Pisces and your celestial domain, fortifying your resolve in the face of unexpected changes in romance or finances. When these intimate parts of our lives start to shift, it can feel catastrophic. Remember, Taurus: the strength of an emotional response doesn’t always equal a situation’s true severity. Center and refocus.

Gemini: May 21 – June 20

The ongoing square between Jupiter and Ceres under your sign and Pisces continues to present opportunities to rethink what you need to feel safe and secure enough to accomplish your personal goals. Conversely, this alignment also reveals what ways you could improve your support of others. This requires a level of honesty that can often be uncomfortable, Gemini. Keep trying anyway.

Cancer: June 21 – July 22

Yesterday’s new Moon continues to cast a restorative shadow across the cosmos, inviting us to reflect, process, and rest. In today’s age of constant hustle and bustle, carving out time to do less and slow down can seem impossible. The more we buy into the lie that it truly is unattainable, the more prone to irreversible burnout we become.

Leo: July 23 – August 22

The opposition of the Sun and Haumea retrograde continues to cast feelings of self-doubt and uncertainty throughout your day-to-day life. As frustrating and disheartening as this unknown gray area can feel, it’s merely a sign that there is room for more information to be gained. You are in the middle of a learning opportunity, Leo. It’s not supposed to feel easy.

Virgo: August 23 – September 22

Mercury and Makemake retrograde’s opposition coinciding with the same standoff between the Sun and Haumea makes for an interesting atmosphere of curiosity and anxiety. The stars urge you to seek a better balance between your need to achieve and your need to feel nurtured. Testing the boundaries between the two can feel exciting, but doing so is usually more taxing than beneficial.

Libra: September 23 – October 22

The sextile between your ruling planet and Uranus continues in Pisces and Taurus. Venus’ placement in the former water-ruled sign lends itself to more sensitive, intuitive behavior in love and finances. The only problem, of course, is when we confuse good instincts with emotional impulses that only offer short-term satisfaction. Be wary of your desires misleading you, Libra.

Scorpio: October 23 – November 21

Neptune moves further into its favorable sextile with your ruling planet, adding an air of romance to change and transformation. Venturing into new territory is understandably frightening. As comforting as it might be to shape your perception of reality to something more palatable, that’s not the way out of this slump. The stars urge you to face this head-on, Scorpio.

Sagittarius: November 22 – December 21

The square between Jupiter and Ceres under Gemini and Pisces becomes more pressing under the restorative shadow of yesterday’s new Moon. All cosmic calls are pushing you toward a more restful, observant place. You’ve been running at full speed for a while now, Sagittarius. Now, it’s time to slow down so that you can take better stock of your surroundings.

Capricorn: December 22 – January 19

As the conjunction of your ruling planet and Venus continues to fade further apart from one another in Pisces and Aries, conflicts and challenges within areas of love and finance might also begin to ease. Don’t let this smoother road erase your memory of the potholes you just got done avoiding at great emotional and mental cost, Capricorn.

Aquarius: January 20 – February 18

Your ruling planet’s ongoing sextile with Saturn helps improve discipline in areas of intimate relationships and financial well-being. You’ve always been a “let the cards fall where they may” type of personality. But now, the stars encourage you to adopt a little more discipline in your path forward. Come up with a game plan, and then stick to it, Aquarius.

Pisces: February 19 – March 20

The trine between Neptune and Mars continues, making it easier and more appealing to speak up and express yourself within your personal relationships and as it pertains to the pursuit of your dreams. While the cosmos can fall into place in just the right way some of the time, more often than not, we have to help the process along.

