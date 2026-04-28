Daily Horoscope: April 28, 2026

The Moon is forming trines with Venus, Uranus, and Pluto while opposing both Neptune and Saturn today. That’s a wide emotional net, and most of us are going to feel it in some personal corner of our lives. Venus trining Pluto is the other big player, pulling real feelings out of hiding and putting them somewhere impossible to ignore. Stay present, stargazer. The universe isn’t asking you to have everything figured out today. It’s asking you to be honest about where you actually are. That’s a harder ask than it sounds, but it’s the right one.

Read your horoscope for the week, and see what the stars have in store for your sign today.

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Aries: March 21 – April 19

Mars has been living in your sign so long it’s practically part of the furniture. You’ve been running on that raw, unfiltered energy for weeks now, and it shows. The question isn’t whether you have the drive, Aries. You’ve got plenty. The real question is whether you’re pointing it at something worth your time. Choose the target wisely today.

Aries monthly horoscope

Taurus: April 20 – May 20

You know what you want. You’ve always known. But something has been gnawing at you lately, and with Venus forming a trine to Pluto today, whatever you’ve been sitting on is ready to surface. The Moon is on your side, too, Taurus. This is one of those days where your gut and your heart are actually in agreement. Listen to both.

Taurus monthly horoscope

Gemini: May 21 – June 20

You’ve had about fourteen different opinions today, and it’s not even noon yet. Mercury is firing from Aries right now, which means your brain is running faster than your mouth can keep up with, and that’s saying something. Slow down for a second, Gemini. Not every thought needs an audience, and not every conversation needs a winner. The best idea you have today might be the one you keep to yourself.

Gemini monthly horoscope

Cancer: June 21 – July 22

Your ruling Moon is having a full day today, moving into Libra while forming trines with Uranus, Pluto, and Venus, and oppositions with both Neptune and Saturn. That’s a lot of emotional weather passing through, Cancer. You’re going to feel pulled in more than one direction, and that’s okay. Not everything needs a resolution by tonight. Some things just need you to feel them first.

Cancer monthly horoscope

Leo: July 23 – August 22

The Sun is sitting in Taurus, and your usual fire is burning at a slower temperature right now. That might feel off for someone who likes results right now. You’re used to the big moment, the grand gesture, the room turning to look. But Leo, some of the best things you’ll ever build don’t announce themselves. Today is one of those days. Show up anyway.

Leo monthly horoscope

Virgo: August 23 – September 22

Mercury is firing through Aries right now, and your usually methodical mind has a little extra edge to it today. Use it. You spend so much time making sure everything is right for everyone else that you forget to ask what’s right for you. Virgo, the answer to that question has been sitting there for a while. Today is a good day to finally do something about it.

Virgo monthly horoscope

Libra: September 23 – October 22

You’ve been circling a decision for weeks now, and you already know what you want. The indecision isn’t confusion, it’s fear. Venus is trining Pluto today, which means whatever you’ve been avoiding is ready to come to a head, Libra. That pull in your chest isn’t anxiety. It’s your answer. You’ve made the person next to you feel seen a thousand times. Do it for yourself today.

Libra monthly horoscope

Scorpio: October 23 – November 21

You see everything. You always have. But lately you’ve been watching a situation unfold from a safe distance, collecting information instead of acting on it. Venus and the Moon both trine your ruling Pluto today, Scorpio, and that electric combination is pushing something hidden into the open. You already know what it is. The only question left is what you’re going to do about it.

Scorpio monthly horoscope

Sagittarius: November 22 – December 21

You’ve built your whole identity around the next thing to chase, the next horizon to run toward. But Jupiter is sitting in Cancer right now, turning all that expansive energy inward. That might feel unfamiliar, Sagittarius. The answer you’ve been traveling so hard to find isn’t somewhere out there. It’s been waiting for you to stop moving long enough to hear it.

Sagittarius monthly horoscope

Capricorn: December 22 – January 19

The Moon is opposing Saturn today, and something that usually feels manageable is pushing back harder than expected. You’re not failing, and you’re not behind. Capricorn, you set a standard for yourself that most people couldn’t touch on their best day. Give yourself the same grace you’d never think to ask for, but would hand to anyone else without hesitation.

Capricorn monthly horoscope

Aquarius: January 20 – February 18

You spend so much time thinking about the bigger picture that the smaller, personal stuff tends to pile up unaddressed. The Moon trining Uranus today opens something up emotionally that you’d normally file away. Let it open, Aquarius. You’re allowed to care about your own life as much as you care about everyone else’s. Turns out, that’s the most radical thing you can do.

Aquarius monthly horoscope

Pisces: February 19 – March 20

Everything feels a little more charged today, and that’s not your imagination. The Moon opposing Neptune in Aries is pulling your emotional world in a direction that feels bigger than usual. You feel things most people miss entirely, Pisces, and that’s genuinely a gift. Just make sure today you’re feeling what’s actually there, not what you’re hoping is there. Those are two very different things.

Pisces monthly horoscope