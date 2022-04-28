Daily Horoscope: April 29, 2022

The moon in energetic Aries gently connects with intentional Saturn at 9:15 AM, helping us find the appropriate channels for our ideas and excitement. Pluto, the planet of secrets and transformation, begins its retrograde at 2:35 PM, digging up dirt! Things are changing as the moon clashes with Pluto at 5:38 PM. Mercury enters its home sign of Gemini at 6:23 PM—we’re going to be learning a lot, from all different angles! We’re about to find out just how subjective the truth really is. The moon enters Taurus at 8:18 PM, where it dwindles down toward a new moon eclipse.

Aries

The moon is in your sign, Aries, giving you grace. The moon gently connects with Saturn, and it’s an apt time to be in touch with your important contacts. Power planet Pluto begins its retrograde in a very public sector of your chart, raising your awareness of your relationships to authority, visibility, and politics.

Taurus

The moon moves through a secretive, mysterious sector of your chart, connecting you with things that tend to go unnoticed. The moon gently meets Saturn, putting you in touch with people who can help you with things that seem out of control. Pluto retrograde begins, showing you the shadows of your beliefs. The moon enters your sign, connecting you to your emotions and how they show up in your body.

Gemini

The moon continues in your chart’s house of hopes and dreams, inspiring your future goals. The moon gently connects with Saturn, and it’s a good time to show someone with experience your plans and ask them what they think. Pluto retrograde begins, revealing power dynamics through money, debts, and taxes. Big, insurmountable things are revealed as actually being quite small. Communication planet Mercury enters your sign, where it will be for the coming weeks, giving you a sharper mind to articulate these big feelings.

Cancer

The moon in you chart’s house of career and public reputation connects you with the role you play in the public eye. The moon gently connects with Saturn, the planet of responsibilities, and you can make amends and pay it forward. Pluto retrograde begins, revealing the shadow of your relationships. The moon enters Taurus, connecting you to how you feel about your future. You might be ready to clear out some old dreams and make room for new ones.

Leo

The moon in fellow fire sign Aries has you excited to explore! You can invite someone seasoned and smart on your journey as the moon connects with Saturn. They have a lot to teach you, so ask! As Pluto retrograde begins, you’re able to see the shadow side of your habits and work. The moon enters your chart’s house of career and public reputation, beginning a new chapter in your legacy.

Virgo

The moon in Aries connects you to things that are shared—it’s an intimate moment! You can make a work commitment or ask for appropriate compensation as the moon connects with Saturn, the planet of hard work. Pluto retrograde begins, revealing the shadow of your desires and sexuality. Your planetary ruler Mercury enters Gemini, bringing you more information about the role you play, and possibly your job title.

Libra

The moon moves through your chart’s house of partnerships, connecting you with the other people in your life. The moon gently connects with Saturn, making it easy for you to express your limits in a way that gets you what you want. Pluto retrograde begins, digging up deep, repressed childhood memories—lovely stuff!

Scorpio

You’re in the mood to get stuff done as the moon moves through your chart’s house of routine and work. The moon gently connects with taskmaster Saturn, and you can easily employ the help of a housemate or family member. Pluto retrograde begins, revealing power imbalances and dynamics that exist in your own mind…heady stuff. The moon enters Taurus, connecting you to your feelings about your relationships—it’s an emotional one!

Sagittarius

You take your self-expression seriously! The moon in feisty, flirty Aries connects with Saturn, and you’re finding a way to take things that weigh heavily on your mind and add some zest and life to them. Pluto retrograde begins, revealing any shadowy desires around money and materialism. Let go of greed! Communication planet Mercury enters Gemini, opening up new conversations and avenues to explore in your relationships.

Capricorn

You’re connecting to your home and family life as the moon moves through your chart’s domestic sector. You’re investing in your space as the moon connects with your planetary ruler, Saturn. Pluto retrograde begins in your sign, and you’re able to see your shadow: It’s a humbling experience, but you’re learning to let go!

Aquarius

You’re making agreements as the moon in your chart’s house of communication and commutes connects with your planetary ruler, Saturn. This is a great time to make a promise to yourself. Power planet Pluto begins its retrograde in a hidden, secretive sector of your chart, and you may easily know something that no one else does. The moon enters Taurus, grounding you to your deep emotional truths.

Pisces

The moon moves through your chart’s house of personal resources, connecting you to the material world. You might be doing some retail therapy as the moon connects with Saturn. Pluto retrograde begins in your chart’s house of hopes and dreams, revealing the shadow of your goals. Now you can see your motivations from another angle. Mercury enters your chart’s house of home and family, bringing more information about your past and where you live.