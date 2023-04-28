Daily Horoscope: April 29, 2023

The moon in Leo makes a harmonious connection with lucky Jupiter at 6:53 AM, inspiring an easygoing and optimistic atmosphere. The moon enters Virgo at 2:59 PM, putting people in conscientious, productive moods. Action planet Mars, now in Cancer, connects with wildcard Uranus in Taurus at 4:05 PM, and we’re ready to experiment and take risks!

Aries: March 20, 2023 – April 20, 2023

The moon in fellow fire sign Leo mingles with Jupiter in your sign, Aries, inspiring romance, celebration, and creativity! But your focus may turn to your chores as the moon enters Virgo. Your ruling planet Mars, now in Cancer, connects with Uranus in Taurus, which could find you accomplishing an unexpected achievement.

Taurus: April 20, 2023 – May 21, 2023

An emotional breakthrough can take place as the moon in Leo aligns with Jupiter in Aries. The moon enters Virgo, inspiring romance and creativity. Mars in Cancer connects with Uranus in your sign, Taurus, which may bring an exciting and unexpected conversation.

Gemini: May 21, 2023 – June 21, 2023

The moon in Leo mingles with Jupiter in Aries, which can inspire a fun, friendly atmosphere, and your focus turns to home and family as the moon enters Virgo. Mars in Cancer connects with Uranus in Taurus, finding you reconnecting with your inner voice in a powerful way.

Cancer: June 21, 2023 – July 22, 2023

The moon in Leo connects with Jupiter in Aries, inspiring an exciting atmosphere in your career. The moon enters Virgo, encouraging communication. Mars in your sign, Cancer, connects with Uranus in Taurus, which could find you connecting with a surprising group of people. You may get a boost of confidence and feel eager to take a risk.

Leo: July 22, 2023 – August 23, 2023

The moon in your sign, Leo, aligns with Jupiter in Aries, which could bring an exciting opportunity your way! Your focus turns to finances as the moon enters Virgo. Mars in Cancer connects with Uranus in Taurus, which can inspire intriguing and unexpected developments in your career!

Virgo: August 23, 2023 – September 23, 2023

You can feel freed from the past in some way as the moon in Leo connects with Jupiter in Aries. The moon enters your sign today, too, encouraging you to connect with your emotions and focus on self love. Mars in Cancer connects with Uranus in Taurus, which may find you striking up unexpected friendships or embarking on a surprising adventure!

Libra: September 23, 2023 – October 23, 2023

The moon in Leo mingles with Jupiter in Aries, which can bode well for your social life and relationships—but you could feel called to slow down and rest as the moon enters Virgo. Mars in Cancer connects with Uranus in Taurus, and you may be tapping into exciting and unexpected resources.

Scorpio: October 23, 2023 – November 22, 2023

Exciting opportunities may arise in your career as the moon in Leo aligns with Jupiter in Aries! Your focus turns to your social life as the moon enters Virgo. Mars in Cancer connects with Uranus in Taurus, which could find you connecting with exciting and unexpected people.

Sagittarius: November 22, 2023 – December 21, 2023

A happy-go-lucky energy is in the air as the moon in Leo connects with Jupiter in Aries. The moon enters Virgo, which could bring your focus to your career. Solutions to tricky problems can be found as Mars in Cancer connects with Uranus in Taurus.

Capricorn: December 21, 2023 – January 20, 2024

An emotional release may take place as the moon in Leo connects with Jupiter in Aries. The moon enters fellow earth sign Virgo, which could find you making travel plans or focusing on school. You might connect with some thrilling people as Mars in Cancer connects with Uranus in Taurus.

Aquarius: January 20, 2023 – February 18, 2023

Exciting developments may take place in your relationships as the moon in Leo mingles with Jupiter in Aries! The moon enters Virgo, which could find you discussing money with a partner. Mars in Cancer connects with Uranus in Taurus, and you’re making unexpected changes at home and in your daily routine.

Pisces: February 18, 2023 – March 20, 2023

You get a big boost in productivity as the moon in Leo connects with Jupiter in Aries. The moon enters Virgo, illuminating the relationship sector of your chart and encouraging connection. Mars in Cancer connects with Uranus in Taurus, which may find you learning something surprising!