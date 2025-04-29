Daily Horoscope: April 29, 2025

The waxing crescent Moon briefly conjoins with Uranus in Taurus today, leading us to new revelations and discoveries about ourselves and the world around us. This particular lunar phase invites us to plan and prepare for what’s to come. With Uranus in the mix, greater innovation and creative problem-solving are possible. Be ready to think outside the box, stargazer. Abnormal problems often require the same kind of solutions. What used to work before might not work now, and that’s perfectly okay. It only becomes problematic when you start to refuse the opportunity to evolve.

Aries: March 21 – April 19

The square between the ego-driven Sun and your ruling planet, Mars, continues to stall progress and create the illusion that you’re moving backward. As frustrating as these feelings are, the stars urge you to consider this chance at a do-over as the blessing it has the potential to be. This temporary delay offers plenty of opportunities to learn, practice, and grow.

Aries monthly horoscope

Taurus: April 20 – May 20

The conjunction of the waxing crescent Moon and Uranus takes place under your sign, pushing you to lay the groundwork for new, more positive changes in your life. These transitions might feel more like disruptions at first. But wait it out, and you’ll likely find that this type of metamorphosis was long overdue. Your stubborn streak mustn’t control you, Taurus.

Taurus monthly horoscope

Gemini: May 21 – June 20

Mercury and Makemake retrograde’s direct opposition continues to wane, lessening its influence over your day-to-day. Still, be careful not to backpedal your progress by ignoring what you’ve learned over the last couple of weeks. Advocating for yourself isn’t a once-and-done process, Gemini. This is a lifelong endeavor that will ebb and flow just like everything else in your life.

Gemini monthly horoscope

Cancer: June 21 – July 22

Your ruling celestial body conjoins with Uranus in Taurus as it moves through a waxing crescent phase. This particular part of the lunar cycle encourages planning and preparation. As the Moon continues to grow from its restorative dark phase, emotional motivation will return. Capitalize on this energy while it’s here, Cancer. It won’t be forever. Follow your heart where it leads you.

Cancer monthly horoscope

Leo: July 23 – August 22

Your ruling celestial body continues to sit in the middle of two challenging squares: one with Pluto and the other with Mars. When the tidal wave of life becomes too large, sometimes it’s all you can do to move your legs and keep your head above water. Despite what your pride says, this, too, is a noble pursuit, Leo.

Leo monthly horoscope

Virgo: August 23 – September 22

As Mercury continues its trek through Aries, its direct opposition to Makemake retrograde also weakens. This will help alleviate friction in areas of self-advocacy and general activism, making it easier to see the best way forward now that the initial emotional shock has passed. It’s time to start focusing on these problems logically, not sentimentally. It’s your time to shine, Virgo.

Virgo monthly horoscope

Libra: September 23 – October 22

Makemake retrograde’s ongoing placement in your sign continues its lengthy lesson of teaching you how to take care of yourself in ways that meet your specific needs, not societal expectations. The stars urge you to stop looking at others’ life paths to find direction on your own. This journey is uniquely yours, Libra. Experimentation is required to find out what works best.

Libra monthly horoscope

Scorpio: October 23 – November 21

The direct opposition of Mars to your ruling planet, Pluto, continues in Leo and Aquarius. This celestial standoff points to significant changes in social status and the roles you play in your everyday life. Pay attention to where you’re needed, not just where you want to go. Even the best intentions can start to veer in the wrong direction.

Scorpio monthly horoscope

Sagittarius: November 22 – December 21

As Jupiter maintains its favorable sextile with Eris and Chiron’s conjunction in Aries, the stars continue to push back against the status quo to find what works best for you. Give yourself the time to analyze your past. Where were your wins? Your missteps? Use this information to better inform your next actions, Sagittarius. This wisdom is free for you to use.

Sagittarius monthly horoscope

Capricorn: December 22 – January 19

The waxing crescent Moon joins the lengthy sextile of your ruling planet, Saturn, and Uranus. The Moon conjoins with the latter planet, helping to reveal new paths forward you might not have thought possible. These kinds of directional shifts can be alarming at first, but it’s nothing you can’t handle, Capricorn. Focus on keeping your balance. Things will level out.

Capricorn monthly horoscope

Aquarius: January 20 – February 18

Your ruling planet, Uranus, briefly conjoins with the waxing crescent Moon under Taurus today. Prepare for shifts in your home life and daily routine. You can’t control an unpredictable cosmos, Aquarius. However, you have far more control over your reactions to these unexpected hiccups than you give yourself credit for. Don’t wait for someone else to choose your destiny for you.

Aquarius monthly horoscope

Pisces: February 19 – March 20

Neptune maintains its sextile with Uranus, the latter of which is joined by the waxing crescent Moon in Taurus today. Reaching big goals requires plenty of small steps. You can’t sit around and wait for the progress to happen, Pisces. You’ll have to chase it. The stars are giving you the green light to do so. Make sure you take it.

Pisces monthly horoscope

