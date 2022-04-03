Daily Horoscope: April 3, 2022

The moon in grounded, sensual earth sign Taurus meets wildcard Uranus at 1:47 PM: Taurus is a zodiac that’s frequently referred to as predictable, even unadventurous—but the moon in Taurus’s meeting with the planet of surprise might find us in an especially experimental mood! We could be connecting with eccentric people, sharing surprising news, or simply trying something different.

Aries

The moon in Taurus activates the financial sector of your chart, and as it meets wildcard Uranus today, an unexpected gift may arrive, or you might find yourself considering an unexpected money move.

Taurus

The moon is in your sign today, Taurus, encouraging you to focus on self love, and as the moon meets the planet of surprise, Uranus, you may feel called to try something totally new.

Gemini

Take time to rest today, Gemini: The moon in Taurus calls you to slow down. Surprising ideas and feelings may surface in your meditations as the moon meets electric Uranus.

Cancer

The moon in Taurus illuminates the sector of your chart that rules your social life today, and you might be connecting with some unexpected or even eccentric people as the moon meets Uranus.

Leo

Your focus may be on your career today as the moon moves through Taurus. You might be ready to try something different, or surprising people with your choices, as the moon meets Uranus.

Virgo

The moon is in fellow earth sign Taurus today, and as it meets wildcard Uranus, unexpected adventures and opportunities arise! It’s an exciting time to explore new ideas.

Libra

You’re focused on bills today, or you and your partners discuss money or other shared resources. An unexpected solution can be found as the moon in Taurus meets genius Uranus. You may feel ready to make a great change!

Scorpio

Your focus is on relationships today as the moon moves through your opposite sign Taurus. Unexpected meetings or surprising ideas may be shared as the moon meets Uranus.

Sagittarius

The moon in Taurus finds you focused on getting organized, but you’re ready to do things in a totally new way as the moon meets Uranus. An unexpected change in your routine may take place. As a Sagittarius, you’re usually ready for adventure!

Capricorn

The moon is in fellow earth sign Taurus today, inspiring romance and creativity, and you’re eager to indulge in novel pleasures as the moon meets wildcard Uranus!

Aquarius

The moon in Taurus illuminates the home and family sector of your chart, and you’re ready to shake things up in your personal life as the moon meets your ruling planet Uranus. Emotional liberation may take place!

Pisces

The moon in Taurus lights up the communication sector of your chart today, and you may receive or share unexpected news, or engage with surprising ideas, as the moon meets wildcard Uranus.