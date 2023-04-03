Daily Horoscope: April 3, 2023

Messenger planet Mercury enters Taurus at 12:22 PM, inspiring a gentle approach to communication, but people may be especially fixed in their thinking. This can bode well for staying focused and getting things accomplished, but people might feel stubborn and negotiations may move slowly. We’ll be challenged to let go of old ways of thinking or communicating as Mercury squares off with Pluto in Aquarius at 2:55 PM. Intriguing information may surface, secrets shared. The moon connects with Uranus in Taurus at 4:28 PM, encouraging experimentation and change.

All times ET.

Aries: March 20, 2023 – April 20, 2023

Communication planet Mercury enters Taurus today, which can find conversations about money or security picking up speed. An intense discussion about future plans takes place as Mercury squares off with Pluto in Capricorn. You may be taking a close look at the power dynamics within your communities at this time.

Taurus: April 20, 2023 – May 21, 2023

Mercury enters your sign today, Taurus! You may have felt introspective over the last few weeks, but you’re especially chatty now. An intense but important discussion about power, influence, and your career takes place as Mercury squares off with Pluto in Capricorn.

Gemini: May 21, 2023 – June 21, 2023

Your ruling planet Mercury enters Taurus today, which can find you connecting with your intuition in a deep and significant way. Mercury squares off with Power planet Pluto in Aquarius, and you could have an important philosophical breakthrough.

Cancer: June 21, 2023 – July 22, 2023

You may be exploring a new hobby, and your social life becomes quite busy as Mercury enters Taurus. Mercury squares off with Pluto in Aquarius, which can find you making an important decision about which communities you invest your time and energy into.

Leo: July 22, 2023 – August 23, 2023

Messenger planet Mercury enters Taurus, kicking up communication about your career and life in the public eye. This may be an exciting period to spread the word about something! Important decisions about who you want to share the spotlight with could be made as Mercury squares off with Pluto in Aquarius.

Virgo: August 23, 2023 – September 23, 2023

Your ruling planet Mercury enters fellow earth sign Taurus today, which can find you making travel plans, focusing on school, or working on publishing your ideas. Mercury also squares off with Pluto in Aquarius, and you could be making a radical change to your daily routine.

Libra: September 23, 2023 – October 23, 2023

Communication planet Mercury enters Taurus, kicking up discussions about money, especially themes like debts, bills, or taxes. Deep discussions about what’s truly important to you and your partners take place as Mercury squares off with Pluto in Aquarius.

Scorpio: October 23, 2023 – November 22, 2023

Messenger planet Mercury enters Taurus, activating the partnership sector of your chart and encouraging open and honest communication within your relationships. Intense discussions about home, family, the past, or your sense of security may take place as the moon squares off with your ruling planet Pluto in Aquarius.

Sagittarius: November 22, 2023 – December 21, 2023

Communication planet Mercury enters Taurus today, which bodes well for productivity at work. This could be a spectacular time to get reorganized. Mercury squares off with Pluto in Aquarius, perhaps revealing secrets or helping you get to the bottom of an issue.

Capricorn: December 21, 2023 – January 20, 2024

A fun, flirtatious energy flows as chatty Mercury enters fellow earth sign Taurus—but deep, intense discussions about themes like power, control, and transformation could take place as Mercury squares off with Pluto in Aquarius!

Aquarius: January 20, 2023 – February 18, 2023

Discussions about home and family pick up today as Mercury enters Taurus. Deep conversations about the past and the power dynamics in your family or personal life occur as Mercury squares off with Pluto in Aquarius.

Pisces: February 18, 2023 – March 20, 2023

You might be busy taking care of paperwork, responding to texts and emails, doing research, and sharing news as Mercury enters Taurus. An intense but potentially transformative discussion takes place as Mercury squares off with Pluto in Aquarius. A big breakthrough may arrive while you sleep or meditate.