Daily Horoscope: April 30, 2021

The moon in Sagittarius connects with Jupiter at 9:27 AM, inspiring a jovial mood! The moon enters Capricorn at 12:16 PM, encouraging us to be practical. We’re all about experimentation as the sun meets Uranus at 3:54 PM, but watch out for arguments as the moon opposes Mars at 7:51 PM.

All times ET.

Aries

The moon enters Capricorn today, bringing your focus to your career. Unexpected shifts and a eureka moment about money or security may arrive as the sun meets Uranus.

Taurus

The moon enters fellow earth sign Capricorn today, finding you in an adventurous mood, especially as the sun meets Uranus—you’re all about experimentation today!

Gemini

The moon enters Capricorn today, finding you reflecting on themes like debts, taxes, and shared resources. Your imagination leads you to some unexpected and brilliant ideas as the sun meets Uranus.

Cancer

The moon enters your opposite sign Capricorn today, illuminating the relationship sector of your chart. Unexpected meetings may take place as the sun meets Uranus.

Leo

The moon enters Capricorn, encouraging you to get organized, but some unexpected surprises may pop up as the sun meets Uranus, and you may have to rearrange some things!

Virgo

The moon enters fellow earth sign Capricorn today, illuminating the romance and creativity sector of your chart! Unexpected thrills arrive as the sun meets Uranus.

Libra

The moon enters Capricorn today, activating the home and family sector of your chart, finding you in a nostalgic mood. Surprises pop up as the sun meets wildcard Uranus.

Scorpio

The moon enters Capricorn today, illuminating the communication sector of your chart, and some unexpected conversations and meetings are likely to take place as the sun meets wildcard Uranus!

Sagittarius

The moon enters Capricorn today, activating the financial sector of your chart, and finding you reflecting on wealth and security. Unexpected changes in your schedule may take place as the sun meets Uranus.

Capricorn

The moon enters your sign today, Capricorn! Make time to nourish yourself emotionally. Surprising thrills may arrive in your love life as the sun meets wildcard Uranus.

Aquarius

The moon enters Capricorn, encouraging you to slow down and rest, but there’s plenty of activity at home catching your attention as the sun meets your ruling planet Uranus. Surprises pop up!

Pisces

The moon enters Capricorn, illuminating the sector of your chart that rules your social life. Unexpected news and an a-ha moment may take place as the sun meets genius Uranus.

