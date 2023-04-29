Daily Horoscope: April 30, 2023

The moon in Virgo opposes Saturn in Pisces at 1:41, which can find us realizing our limitations and the importance of our responsibilities. The moon connects with the sun in Taurus at 10:59 AM, boosting our confidence, and we could be revisiting old discussions as the moon aligns with Mercury retrograde in Taurus at 3:05 PM.

All times ET.

Aries: March 20, 2023 – April 20, 2023

Striking a better work-life balance is on your mind as the moon in Virgo opposes Saturn in Pisces. The moon connects with the sun in Taurus, too, which can bode well for building wealth. The moon connects with Mercury retrograde in Taurus, which may find you revisiting a project or reediting some work.

Taurus: April 20, 2023 – May 21, 2023

The moon in Virgo opposes Saturn in Pisces, which could find you setting important boundaries in your social life. The moon connects with the sun and Mercury retrograde, both in your sign, Taurus, and you’re revisiting something you really love.

Gemini: May 21, 2023 – June 21, 2023

The moon in Virgo opposes Saturn in Pisces, which could find you confronting issues that need to be handled at home and at work. The moon connects with the sun and your ruling planet Mercury (which is retrograde), both in Taurus, and you’re reconnecting with your inner voice in some deep and significant way. This Mercury retrograde can be a powerful period of introspection for you.

Cancer: June 21, 2023 – July 22, 2023

A serious discussion about boundaries and responsibilities may take place as the moon in Virgo opposes Saturn in Pisces. The moon connects with the sun and Mercury retrograde, both in Taurus, which could find you reconnecting with old friends or picking up an old hobby.

Leo: July 22, 2023 – August 23, 2023

You could be making important decisions about money as the Virgo opposes Saturn in Pisces. The moon connects with the sun and Mercury retrograde, both in Taurus, which may find you rethinking career moves or how you want to proceed with long-term plans.

Virgo: August 23, 2023 – September 23, 2023

The moon in your sign, Virgo, opposes Saturn in Pisces, which can find you and your partners discussing your responsibilities and future goals. The moon connects with the sun and Mercury retrograde, both in Taurus, and you may be reworking travel or education plans.

Libra: September 23, 2023 – October 23, 2023

You could be making important decisions about how you spend your time as Virgo opposes Saturn in Pisces. The moon connects with the sun and Mercury retrograde, both in Taurus, and you’re in an introspective mood: This is a powerful time for emotional release.

Scorpio: October 23, 2023 – November 22, 2023

Serious conversations can take place as the moon in Virgo opposes Saturn in Pisces. The moon connects with the sun and Mercury retrograde, both in Taurus, which could find you running into someone from the past or revisiting a discussion with a partner.

Sagittarius: November 22, 2023 – December 21, 2023

The moon in Virgo opposes Saturn in Pisces, which may find you setting important boundaries between your personal and professional lives. The moon connects with the sun and Mercury retrograde, both in Taurus, which could find you revisiting a plan or project.

Capricorn: December 21, 2023 – January 20, 2024

You could be setting important boundaries in your relationships as the moon in Virgo opposes your ruling planet Saturn in Pisces. The moon connects with the sun and Mercury retrograde, both in Taurus, which could find you revisiting something—or someone—very dear to you.

Aquarius: January 20, 2023 – February 18, 2023

The moon in Virgo opposes your ruling planet Saturn in Pisces, which could find you making an important financial decision. You might be revisiting the past or returning to a discussion about plans for your home or family as the moon aligns with the sun and Mercury retrograde, both in Taurus.

Pisces: February 18, 2023 – March 20, 2023

The moon in Virgo opposes Saturn in your sign, Pisces, which can find you and your partners having important discussions about your responsibilities and future plans. You may revisit an old conversation as the moon connects with the sun and Mercury retrograde, both in Taurus.