Daily Horoscope: April 4, 2025

The risk of falling prey to distractions and illusions is high today as deceptive Neptune forms a challenging square with the waxing crescent Moon. Productivity is great, but without a specific aim in mind, it’s not much different than running in place. As Neptune clouds our judgment and makes us more susceptible to fantasies and falsehoods, taking time to really listen to our inner voice will be critical. Fortunately, a harmonious trine between the Moon and Haumea retrograde should help with this, sharpening intuition and instincts. Just make sure you listen when they send out their call. How will your sign fare today, stargazer?

Aries: March 21 – April 19

Be wary of giving in to feelings that you have to prove yourself by willingly enduring physical or emotional turmoil, Aries. The ongoing clash between Mars and Eris and Chiron, the latter two both flying in your celestial domain, indicates a high likelihood of self-destructive behavior. A flirtatious sextile between the Sun and Jupiter heightens temptation to act out to prove a point. Resist it.

Taurus: April 20 – May 20

Your retrograde ruling planet’s harmonious trine with Mars increases the urge to act on miscommunications and misdirections brought on by Venus and Mercury’s regressive orbital patterns. The stars warn against acting on assumptions today, Taurus. Just because you want something to be true in your mind doesn’t mean it is. Try approaching these conflicts with greater skepticism of them and yourself.

Gemini: May 21 – June 20

Mercury retrograde’s auspicious trine with Mars boosts motivation to act on your feelings. Unfortunately, it also increases the chances that your feelings will be somewhat misguided by your ruling planet’s retrograde pattern and conjunction with Venus, also in retrograde. Keep a close watch on your tongue today. You can take back an internal thought. You can’t take back spoken words.

Cancer: June 21 – July 22

A notable square forms between the waxing crescent Moon and Neptune today, making it more difficult to differentiate between fact and fiction. Take what you hear with a grain of salt today, Cancer. We often make mountains out of molehills because a mountain somehow seems more tangible and more straightforward to overcome. This is merely an illusion painted by our anxieties.

Leo: July 23 – August 22

The sextile between Jupiter and your ruling celestial body, the Sun, continues. This positive alignment encourages expansion of the mind, heart, and spirit. Under the waxing crescent Moon, the stars are pushing you toward your dreams and aspirations. Education, professional advancement, and travel are all on the table. Make sure you capitalize on this energy while it’s here, Leo.

Virgo: August 23 – September 22

Mercury retrograde and Mars continue their harmonious trine, which could be a cosmic blessing or a curse, depending on how you choose to utilize this energy. With your ruling planet in retrograde, Mars’ addition to the mix makes it more likely that you’ll want to assert yourself against mistruths and errors. But remember that not everything is as it seems, Virgo.

Libra: September 23 – October 22

Venus retrograde maintains its harmonious trine with Mars under Aries and Cancer, making for a somewhat paradoxical alignment as these ruling elements of fire and water, respectively, clash. Be careful of falling prey to the deceptions raised by your retrograde ruling planet. Self-image might be shaky, making it easier to give in to the realities you’ve created instead of what’s real.

Scorpio: October 23 – November 21

The square between your ruling planet, Pluto, and Haumea retrograde will be briefly joined by a fortuitous trine between the latter dwarf planet and the waxing crescent Moon. Personal evolution is often an uncomfortable process. As long as you stay true to your values and keep love in your heart, things will work themselves out in the end. Stay strong, Scorpio.

Sagittarius: November 22 – December 21

The square between Ceres and your ruling planet, Jupiter, continues in Pisces and Gemini. Jupiter’s placement in Gemini lends itself to creative, innovative thinking and adaptable mindsets. Ceres under Pisces increases our empathy regarding what we need to care for ourselves and support others in return. Be prepared to be surprised, Sagittarius. Try to go with the flow.

Capricorn: December 22 – January 19

Saturn and Mars’ trine continues under Pisces and Cancer. This water-dominant forecast calls for a gentler, more sensitive approach to conflict than your earth-ruled sign is used to. As uncomfortable as leaning into your vulnerable soft side might feel at first, the stars urge you to keep trying. Earth can be soft and malleable, too. The same goes for you.

Aquarius: January 20 – February 18

Your ruling planet’s positive sextile with the conjunction of Mercury retrograde, Venus retrograde, and Saturn makes an interesting addition to the ongoing square between Pluto and Haumea retrograde under your sign and Scorpio. There is a lot of cosmic traffic happening right now. Feeling a bit indecisive is to be expected. Don’t be so hard on yourself, Aquarius.

Pisces: February 19 – March 20

Today’s brief but potent square between the waxing crescent Moon and your ruling planet, Neptune, will make it more challenging to differentiate between fact and fiction. Your heart can be a useful compass in certain situations. But you mustn’t underestimate its ability to mislead you, even with the purest intentions. Give yourself the space to reflect before making up your mind.

