Daily Horoscope: April 5, 2021

The moon in Capricorn meets Pluto at 3:05 AM, stirring up very intense emotions, but we’re feeling more detached about things as the moon enters cool air sign Aquarius at 9:04 AM. The moon connects with Mercury, the planet of logic and communication, at 2:19 PM, encouraging us to reflect on and talk about our feelings.

All times ET.

Aries

The moon enters Aquarius today, illuminating the friendship sector of your chart. You’re in a friendly, talkative mood as the moon and Mercury make a harmonious connection.

Taurus

Your attention turns to your career as the moon enters Aquarius. The moon makes a harmonious connection with Mercury, helping you get organized and creating a productive atmosphere.

Gemini

The moon enters fellow air sign Aquarius today, encouraging you to look at the big picture. It’s a fantastic day to network and share ideas as the moon connects with your ruling planet Mercury.

Cancer

The moon enters Aquarius today, finding you reflecting on themes like closure. You’re connecting with the past and making sense of things as the moon connects with Mercury. Are you ready to move forward?

Leo

The moon enters your opposite sign Aquarius today, illuminating the relationship sector of your chart. It’s a great time for communication as the moon connects with messenger planet Mercury.

Virgo

The moon enters Aquarius today, encouraging you to rethink your daily routines and rituals: How do you want your schedule to look over the next month? Complicated issues are smoothed over as the moon connects with your ruling planet Mercury.

Libra

The moon enters fellow air sign Aquarius today, illuminating the romance and creativity sector of your chart, and it’s a fantastic day to flirt, connect with your partners, and collaborate as Mercury connects with the moon.

Scorpio

The moon enters Aquarius today, illuminating the home and family sector of your chart. The moon connects with Mercury, helping you sort out tricky financial issues.

Sagittarius

The moon enters Aquarius, illuminating the communication sector of your chart, and it is indeed a chatty, fun, and flirtatious day full of banter as the moon connects with Mercury!

Capricorn

The moon enters Aquarius today, illuminating the sector of your chart that rules money and security. It’s a wonderfully productive day as the moon connects with communication planet Mercury.

Aquarius

The moon enters your sign today, Aquarius, finding you reflecting on your feelings. It’s a fantastic day to get your thoughts organized and to discuss your emotions as the moon connects with Mercury.

Pisces

Take it slow today, Pisces! The moon enters Aquarius, lighting up the sector of your chart that rules rest and solitude. You’re dreaming up fantastic ideas as the moon mingles with Mercury.

