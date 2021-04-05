Daily Horoscope: April 6, 2021

The moon in Aquarius clashes with Uranus at 1:58 AM, bringing surprises. The moon meets Saturn at 6:32 AM, finding us in a series mood, but a playful energy flows as Venus connects with Mars at 7:18 AM. The moon connects with the sun at 4:40 PM, inspiring confidence, and we get a boost of energy as the moon connects with Mars at 9:55 PM. The moon connects with Venus at 10:44 PM, inspiring an affectionate atmosphere.

All times ET.

Videos by VICE

Aries

The moon in Aquarius finds you focused on your social life today. It’s a fun time to connect with people: Venus is in your sign, finding you feeling charming and attractive, and it connects with your ruling planet Mars, creating a fun atmosphere!

Taurus

You’re focused on your career today as the moon moves through Aquarius. Your ruling planet Venus connects with action planet Mars, inspiring a creative atmosphere!

Gemini

The moon is in fellow air sign Aquarius today, inspiring you to dream up where you will travel next. Themes like school and publishing are also on your mind. Venus and Mars connect, inspiring a fun atmosphere in your social life.

Cancer

The moon in Aquarius encourages you to focus on issues concerning debts and taxes. Creative energy flows as Venus connects with Mars: Juicy ideas are born from daydreams!

Leo

The moon in Aquarius lights up the relationship sector of your chart today, and it’s a fantastic time to connect with people as sweet Venus connects with action planet Mars.

Virgo

The moon in Aquarius encourages you to reflect on your daily habits. Exciting connections and helpful energy flow in your career as Venus connects with Mars.

Libra

The moon in fellow air sign Aquarius illuminates the romance and creativity sector of your chart today. Your ruling planet Venus connects with action planet Mars, inspiring a fun, playfully competitive atmosphere.

Scorpio

The moon in Aquarius finds you in a nostalgic mood today, Scorpio. Venus connects with your ruling planet Mars, creating a dynamic atmosphere and helping you smooth over awkward issues.

Sagittarius

The moon in Aquarius illuminates the communication sector of your chart, bringing information your way. It’s a fun day to connect with your creative and romantic partners as lovely Venus makes a creative, dynamic connection with Mars.

Capricorn

The moon in Aquarius lights up the financial sector of your chart today, finding you focused on money. Helpful energy flows in your personal life as sweet Venus connects with proactive Mars.

Aquarius

The moon is in your sign today, Aquarius! It’s a fantastic time to sit with your emotions. A playful energy flows as darling Venus mingles with action planet Mars. Flirtatious banter and creative inspiration abound!

Pisces

The moon is in Aquarius today, encouraging you to slow down and rest. Sweet Venus connects with action planet Mars, making it a lovely time for gift giving. A helpful energy flows.

Want these horoscopes sent straight to your inbox? Click here to sign up for the newsletter.