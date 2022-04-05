Daily Horoscope: April 6, 2022

The atmosphere is sunny and helpful as the moon in Gemini connects with the sun in Aries at 8:32 AM and then Mercury in Aries at 5:57 PM. We’re in a focused, responsible mood as the moon connects with taskmaster Saturn in Aquarius at 8:26 PM.

The moon squares off with Jupiter in Pisces 8:42 PM, which may find us exploring big emotions, and it would be wise to have a realistic attitude as the moon squares off with Neptune, the planet of fantasy, in Pisces at 10:54 PM. The moon makes a harmonious connection with Mars in Aquarius at 11:15 PM, inspiring courage.

All times ET.

Aries

A cheerful, chatty energy flows as the moon moves through Gemini. The moon makes a helpful connection with your ruling planet Mars, currently in Aquarius, which may find you making big strides toward your goals! It could be a particularly busy time in your social life.

Taurus

The moon is in logical Gemini, which appeals to your realistic nature, but your heart is also set on some fantastical goals at this time, and you may be called to explore those options—even if they seem lofty—as the moon squares off with Jupiter and Neptune in Pisces.

Gemini

The moon is in your sign today, Gemini, urging you to explore and express your emotions! Your social life may be busy as the moon mingles with your ruling planet Mercury, currently in fire sign Aries.

Cancer

The moon in Gemini can find you eager to catch up on rest and quality time alone today. It’s a powerful time to release the past as the moon mingles with Mars in Aquarius.

Leo

The moon in Gemini connects with the sun and Mercury in Aries, which may find you exploring new opportunities, and solid discussions about plans and commitments can take place as the moon connects with Saturn and Mars in Aquarius.

Virgo

The moon in Gemini may find you focused on your career today, and your talent for analysis and organization could be applauded at this time! Financial matters can be addressed as the moon connects with the sun and your ruling planet Mercury in Aries.

Libra

The moon is in fellow air sign Gemini, which may find you exploring new opportunities. Productive meetings can take place as the moon connects with the sun and Mercury in your opposite sign Aries.

Scorpio

The moon in Gemini may find you taking care of bills or discussing financial matters with a partner. You could be exploring how to make your big dreams come true as the moon squares off with Jupiter and Neptune in Pisces.

Sagittarius

The moon is in your opposite sign Gemini today, illuminating the relationship sector of your chart. You may connect with a crush or lover, or someone who simply inspires you, as the moon mingles with the sun and with chatty Mercury, both in Aries.

Capricorn

The moon in Gemini energizes you to get organized, though an exciting invitation may inspire you to switch up your routine as the moon squares off with Jupiter.

Aquarius

Creativity flows as the moon in fellow air sign Gemini mingles with the sun and Mercury in Aries. Romance might be in the air, too! The moon makes a helpful connection with your ruling planet Saturn, which is currently in your sign, helping you make plans for the future.

Pisces

The moon in Gemini can find you focused on your home and family life today, and you might feel especially nostalgic as the moon squares off with your ruling planets Jupiter and Neptune, both currently in your sign. This can be a powerful time for creativity or spiritual exploration.