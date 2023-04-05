Daily Horoscope: April 6, 2023

The full moon in Libra takes place at 12:34 AM, inspiring a rebalance in our lives. Libra is all about relationships and collaboration, but it’s Aries season now, which could mean we’re focused on ourselves: This full moon is an opportunity to reconnect. Fairness and justice are highlighted themes today, too. The moon opposes Jupiter in Aries at 8:43 AM, and while Libra often takes a temperate approach to things, emotions may run high!

All times ET.

Aries: March 20, 2023 – April 20, 2023

Today’s full moon takes place in your opposite sign Libra, brightly illuminating the relationship sector of your chart. It can feel like the right time to part ways with someone, though a deepening can take place in other relationships, too. This is a powerful time for you and your partners in love, business, or otherwise, to talk about your needs and emotions.

Taurus: April 20, 2023 – May 21, 2023

Aries season calls you to slow down and rest, but today’s full moon in Libra can bring your attention to your to-do list, and you may be completing a project. You might also be kicking an old habit at this time.

Gemini: May 21, 2023 – June 21, 2023

Today’s full moon in fellow air sign Libra lights up the romance and creativity sector of your chart! You may be taking things to the next level with a crush or a lover, completing an art project, or deciding to move on from something you’re no longer passionate about.

Cancer: June 21, 2023 – July 22, 2023

Home and family are on your mind today, Cancer, thanks to the full moon in Libra. You could be reconnecting with the past in some significant way, perhaps releasing what was. You may be moving or reworking your personal life.

Leo: July 22, 2023 – August 23, 2023

Today’s full moon in Libra lights up the communication sector of your chart, perhaps bringing a conversation to a climax. New information may come to light. You could be completing some writing or paperwork.

Virgo: August 23, 2023 – September 23, 2023

Wealth and security are on your mind during today’s full moon in Libra. You could be buying or selling something important, or making a change to your relationship with money.

Libra: September 23, 2023 – October 23, 2023

There’s a full moon in your zodiac sign, Libra, which can find you experiencing a powerful emotional release. This may be quite liberating! An important rebalancing could take place today.

Scorpio: October 23, 2023 – November 22, 2023

Today’s full moon in Libra calls you to rest, little scorpion. Aries season can be a busy time of year for you, but this full moon asks you to catch up on sleep and on quality time alone. This can be a powerful time to journal, meditate, and connect with your inner voice.

Sagittarius: November 22, 2023 – December 21, 2023

Today’s full moon in Libra may stir up drama and excitement in your social life. You could be networking with exciting people. You might choose to leave a community that no longer aligns with your values, but you could also be exploring new groups.

Capricorn: December 21, 2023 – January 20, 2024

Today’s full moon in Libra can find you focused on your career. A great achievement may take place, or a goal can be completed. Your feelings about being in the public eye are undergoing a shift, too.

Aquarius: January 20, 2023 – February 18, 2023

There’s a full moon in fellow air sign Libra today, which may find you completing an important journal. A big lesson is learned. A conversation could reach a climax. Information is revealed. School or travel may be topics of discussion.

Pisces: February 18, 2023 – March 20, 2023

Today’s full moon in air sign Libra can find you reflecting on the give-and-take in your relationships, romantic or otherwise. Fairness is on your mind. You might be setting a debt, or offering or accepting an apology.