Daily Horoscope: April 7, 2022

Communication planet Mercury, currently in Aries, makes a helpful connection with the planet of responsibility, Saturn, in Aquarius, at 8:37 AM, inspiring determination, maturity, and detailed analysis. The moon enters Cancer at 11:30 AM, encouraging us to reflect on our emotional needs, and makes a harmonious connection with Venus in Pisces at 4:20 PM, bringing kindness and creativity.

All times ET.

Videos by VICE

Stay in the cosmic loop with the VICE horoscopes newsletter. Get horoscopes straight to your inbox when you sign up here!

Aries

Mercury, currently in your sign, connects with Saturn in Aquarius, which may find you connecting with a mentor or making exciting plans. The moon enters Cancer, also bringing your focus to home and family.

Taurus

Solid problem solving can take place today as Mercury in Aries connects with Saturn in Aquarius. The moon enters Cancer, illuminating the communication sector of your chart, perhaps bringing information or messages your way.

Gemini

Your ruling planet Mercury, currently in Aries, makes a helpful connection with Saturn in Aquarius: New opportunities and plans for the future are explored! The moon enters Cancer, which may find you focused on finances.

Cancer

Messenger planet Mercury, currently in Aries, connects with taskmaster Saturn in Aquarius, boding well for serious conversations about your career or money. The moon enters your sign, Cancer, finding the world on your emotional wavelength!

Leo

Communication planet Mercury is currently in fellow fire sign Aries, and it makes a helpful connection with Saturn in your opposite sign Aquarius, boding well for serious conversations with partners. The moon enters Cancer, also encouraging you to catch up on rest.

Virgo

Your ruling planet Mercury, currently in Aries, connects with taskmaster Saturn in Aquarius: Serious conversations about responsibilities can take place. The moon enters Cancer, which may bring your focus to your social life.

Libra

Chatty Mercury is in your opposite sign Aries, kicking up communication in your partnerships, and solid planning can take place as Mercury connects with taskmaster Saturn in fellow air sign Aquarius. Your focus might also be on your career today as the moon enters Cancer.

Scorpio

New opportunities can arrive as the moon enters Cancer—but first, Mercury in Aries mingles with Saturn in Aquarius, which may find you sorting out your schedule and discussing responsibilities.

Sagittarius

Communication planet Mercury, currently in fellow fire sign Aries, connects with Saturn in Aquarius, boding well for long-term planning. The moon enters Cancer, which may find you organizing your bills.

Capricorn

Messenger planet Mercury in Aries connects with your ruling planet Saturn, currently in Aquarius, which may find you having solid discussions about money or security. The moon enters your opposite sign Cancer, also bringing your attention to your relationships!

Aquarius

Mercury in Aries mingles with your ruling planet Saturn, which is currently in your sign, Aquarius, finding you discussing important agreements or future plans. The moon enters Cancer, encouraging you to get reorganized.

Pisces

Mercury in Aries makes a helpful connection with taskmaster Saturn in Aquarius, which can help you figure out how to turn a dream into a reality. The moon enters fellow water sign Cancer, illuminating the sector of your chart that rules fun, romance, and creativity!