Daily Horoscope: April 7, 2025

Mercury begins its transition out of retrograde after a lengthy reign of chaos over aspects of communication, technology, travel, and intellect. Mental clarity slowly returns, opening our eyes to misguidance or misdirection we might have been susceptible to under this nearby planet’s regressive period. This transition coincides with Mercury’s ongoing conjunction with Venus retrograde and Saturn. The delay between these planets’ direct shifts will likely be the first of many revelations brought on by Mercury retrograde. Thanks to this alignment’s placement in Pisces, sensitivity and intuition will be at an all-time high. Listen to your heart even if (especially if) it changes course.

Read your horoscope for the week, and see what the stars have in store for your sign today.

Aries: March 21 – April 19

Your ruling planet forms a harmonious trine with Mercury as it shifts out of retrograde, boosting motivation to speak your mind and assert yourself professionally and socially. An ongoing square between Mars and Eris under Cancer and your sign offers a gentle warning, reminding you that you catch more flies with honey than vinegar. Speak purposefully but gently.

Taurus: April 20 – May 20

Venus retrograde’s fortuitous trine with Mars has the potential to be a blessing or a curse, depending on how you choose to wield this energy. As someone who tends to stick with an idea once they’ve settled on it, taking the time to investigate a situation and see all sides before coming to a conclusion is all the more critical for you.

Gemini: May 21 – June 20

Your ruling planet’s shift back to direct will help increase mental clarity and smooth any bumpy roads you might have been experiencing. Mercury’s transition coincides with a conjunction with Venus, still in retrograde, and Saturn. Prepare for old ideas to come rearing their heads in all their ugly, misled glory. Remember, you have the power to cast those toxic thoughts aside now.

Cancer: June 21 – July 22

The waxing gibbous Moon flies through Leo today, forming a positive sextile with Makemake retrograde in Libra. As this lunar phase encourages you to be brave and push past your fears, Makemake retrograde highlights the anxieties you’ve felt around honoring and putting yourself first. If you’re not going to be your best advocate, then who can you expect to do it, Cancer?

Leo: July 23 – August 22

Your ruling celestial body forms a brief but potent trine with the waxing gibbous Moon under Aries and your celestial domain, respectively. This ultra fiery alignment lends itself to bold expressions of love, camaraderie, and friendship. Despite what your pride might tell you, being vulnerable enough to show that you care isn’t a sign of weakness, Leo. Celebrate it.

Virgo: August 23 – September 22

As Mercury shifts direct, mental clarity returns and problems in travel, technology, and education slowly start to dissipate. As this transition certainly won’t occur overnight, this shift is also an invaluable test of your patience. The stars urge you not to sprint forward with the first morsel of information you receive. Take some time to get your bearings, Virgo.

Libra: September 23 – October 22

Makemake retrograde and the waxing gibbous Moon form a positive sextile under your celestial domain and Leo. Complementary energy between an air and fire sign suggests greater passion, motivation, and confidence. But be careful, Libra. Too much of one, and the other is sure to suffer. The stars send a cosmic call to find better balance between the two.

Scorpio: October 23 – November 21

A favorable sextile between Neptune and your ruling planet, Pluto, eases further into place under Aquarius and Aries. Neither of these celestial domains shares a ruling element with you, likely contributing to your feelings of (quite literally) being a fish out of water. Remember that people rarely feel as comfortable as they might appear. Discomfort is natural.

Sagittarius: November 22 – December 21

Your ruling planet, Jupiter, and the Sun form a positive sextile under Gemini and Aries. This alignment points toward prosperity ahead as expansive Jupiter plays off of the Sun’s focus on our life paths and purpose. Keep your mind and heart open to new possibilities for fulfillment. This type of satisfaction can often come in rather strange forms, Sagittarius.

Capricorn: December 22 – January 19

Saturn remains in conjunction with Venus retrograde and Mercury, the latter of which begins its transition back to direct motion today. This cosmic shift will be especially tangible as your ruling planet flies close by, helping to navigate some of the greater shocks that can come from realizing something you once believed is no longer (or perhaps never was) true.

Aquarius: January 20 – February 18

Planetary shifts can often come with feelings of instability and indecisiveness. Your ruling planet Uranus’ ongoing sextile with the conjunction of Saturn, Venus retrograde, and Mercury, the last of which returns direct this week, suggests that you’re more than capable of handling these momentary feelings of doubt. The fact that you care enough to take a second look is a positive.

Pisces: February 19 – March 20

Mercury shifts out of retrograde under your sign today, helping increase mental clarity and resolve. This will be especially useful as the conjunction of Mercury, Venus retrograde, and Saturn continues, highlighting potential problem areas you might not have been privy to until just now. Regarding these kinds of emotional revelations, late is better than never, Pisces.

