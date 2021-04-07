Daily Horoscope: April 8, 2021

The moon in dreamy water sign Pisces inspires an especially creative, surprising atmosphere today as it makes a harmonious connection with electric Uranus at 10:24 AM. A eureka moment may occur!

All times ET.

Aries

Your intuition is sharp today as the moon moves through Pisces. The moon connects with brilliant Uranus, bringing brilliant breakthroughs.

Taurus

The moon in Pisces illuminates the friendship sector of your chart, and you’re connecting with exciting people today as the moon mingles with rebel Uranus.

Gemini

The moon in Pisces lights up the sector of your chart that rules your career, and a creative breakthrough may take place as the moon connects with electric Uranus.

Cancer

The moon is in fellow water sign Pisces today, finding you in an adventurous mood. Unexpected and exciting social connections form as the moon connects with Uranus.

Leo

The moon in Pisces finds you reflecting on letting go. The moon makes a harmonious connection with wildcard Uranus, finding you making some unexpected and exciting moves in your career.

Virgo

The moon in Pisces finds you focused on your relationships today, and exciting conversations take place as the moon connects with genius Uranus. A philosophical breakthrough arrives.

Libra

The moon in Pisces finds you organizing your to-do list today. The moon also makes a helpful connection with Uranus, creating a dynamic atmosphere for solving problems.

Scorpio

The moon in fellow water sign Pisces illuminates the romance and creativity sector of your chart, inspiring a fun, playful atmosphere. Unexpected connections are formed as the moon connects with wildcard Uranus.

Sagittarius

The moon in Pisces finds you focused on home and family today. Unexpected changes to your routine may take place as the moon connects with wildcard Uranus.

Capricorn

The moon in Pisces lights up the communication sector of your chart today, and exciting, unexpected conversations may take place as the moon mingles with wildcard Uranus.

Aquarius

The moon in Pisces finds you focused on finances today, and unexpected conversations concerning your personal life may take place as the moon connects with your ruling planet Uranus.

Pisces

The moon is in your sign today, Pisces! Exciting conversations take place as the moon connects with genius Uranus; this is a fantastic time to experiment with new ideas.

