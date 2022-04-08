Daily Horoscope: April 9, 2022

The moon in Cancer squares off with the sun in Aries at 2:48 AM, which can find us eager to take a new approach to things. Creativity flows as the moon mingles with Jupiter in Pisces at 10:36 AM and Neptune in Pisces at 11:46 AM. The moon squares off with Mercury in Aries at 7:25 PM, which might put us in an especially chatty mood, and the moon opposes Pluto in Capricorn at 9:01 PM, perhaps surfacing some complicated emotions.

Aries

Expressing your feelings may be at the top of your mind as the moon in sensitive water sign Cancer squares off with communication planet Mercury, which is currently in your sign, Aries.

Taurus

Deep conversations can take place and inspiring social connections may form as the moon in Cancer connects with expansive Jupiter and mystical Neptune, both in creative water sign Pisces.

Gemini

The moon in Cancer may find you focused on finances today, and as the moon opposes Pluto in Capricorn, you could be making an important move to rethink your budget, settle a debt or bill, or confront a financial issue with a partner.

Cancer

The moon is in your sign today, Cancer, and it makes harmonious connections with Jupiter and Neptune, both in Pisces, which can bring exciting opportunities your way. A profound shift in your partnerships may take place as the moon opposes Pluto in Capricorn.

Leo

The moon in Cancer encourages you to slow down and rest. It’s a powerful time to release the past as the moon mingles with expansive Jupiter and mystical Neptune, both in Pisces, and opposes the planet of transformation, Pluto, currently in Capricorn. Connect with your inner voice.

Virgo

Your focus may be on your social life today as the moon moves through Cancer. You might connect with some especially gregarious or inspiring people as the moon mingles with Jupiter and Neptune, both in your opposite sign Pisces.

Libra

The moon in Cancer may find you focused on your career today, and creative solutions to everyday problems can be found as the moon mindless with lucky Jupiter and dreamy Neptune.

Scorpio

The moon is in fellow water sign Cancer today, which may find you eager to break out of your usual routine and experience something new. Romance and creativity flow as the moon mingles with lucky Jupiter and dreamy Neptune.

Sagittarius

The moon in Cancer may find you busy organizing your bills or discussing finances with partners. You could be making a great change to your budget or how you think about finances as the moon opposes power planet Pluto in Capricorn.

Capricorn

Deep conversations can take place as the moon in Cancer mingles with philosophical Jupiter and mystical Neptune, both in Pisces. Powerful emotions may arise as the moon opposes Pluto in your sign, Capricorn, and an important compromise can be struck.

Aquarius

You may feel inspired to reorganize your schedule as the moon moves through Cancer. A gift or helpful resource may come your way as the moon mingles with lucky Jupiter in Pisces. Ask for what you need, dear Aquarius!

Pisces

The mood is playful and flirtatious as the moon moves through fellow water sign Cancer! The moon mingles with both of your ruling planets, lucky Jupiter and dreamy Neptune, which are both currently in your zodiac sign, finding you feeling especially glamorous!