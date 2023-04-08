Daily Horoscope: April 9, 2023

The moon in Scorpio connects with Neptune in Pisces at 1:50 AM, inspiring a romantic and creative atmosphere. The moon opposes Venus in Taurus at 5:09 AM, stirring passion and desire! People may be especially pouty if they can’t get what they want. Be compassionate with yourself and others.

The moon enters Sagittarius at 8:57 AM, inspiring a free-spirited, adventurous mood! The moon connects with Pluto in Aquarius at 9:23 AM, encouraging change and transformation, and we’re setting important boundaries as the moon squares off with Saturn in Pisces at 3:21 PM.

All times ET.

Aries: March 20, 2023 – April 20, 2023

The moon enters fellow fire sign Sagittarius, which might bring exciting opportunities your way! An important shift in your social life may take place as the moon connects with Pluto in Aquarius. The moon squares off with Saturn in Pisces, reminding you not to over-exert yourself.

Taurus: April 20, 2023 – May 21, 2023

The moon in Scorpio opposes Venus in your sign, Taurus, which could bring an interesting shift to your partnerships. The moon enters Sagittarius, bringing your focus to money. Deep discussions about resources take place in your relationships.

Gemini: May 21, 2023 – June 21, 2023

Your focus turns to relationships as the moon enters Sagittarius! An exciting connection can take place. The moon connects with Pluto in Aquarius, which could find you forming a deep bond with someone. The moon squares off with Saturn in Pisces, and you may be setting boundaries at work or regarding your life in the public eye.

Cancer: June 21, 2023 – July 22, 2023

You can feel especially productive as the moon enters Sagittarius. The moon connects with Pluto in Aquarius, perhaps finding you releasing an old habit. It’s a powerful time to let go of a grudge! The moon squares off with Saturn in Pisces, which can find you setting important boundaries around your availability.

Leo: July 22, 2023 – August 23, 2023

The moon enters fellow fire sign Sagittarius, inspiring a fun, jovial atmosphere! A deep, meaningful discussion can take place as the moon connects with Pluto in Aquarius. It’s a very powerful time to bond with someone.

Virgo: August 23, 2023 – September 23, 2023

Your focus turns to home and family as the moon enters Sagittarius. The moon connects with Pluto in Aquarius, inspiring a productive atmosphere for making changes, completing projects, or trying a new habit.

Libra: September 23, 2023 – October 23, 2023

The moon in Scorpio opposes your ruling planet Venus in Taurus, which can find you making an important decision about money. Communication gets a big boost as the moon enters Sagittarius. News may spread quickly!

Scorpio: October 23, 2023 – November 22, 2023

The moon in Scorpio opposes Venus in Taurus, which may find a relationship reaching an important turning point. The moon enters Sagittarius, too, illuminating the sector of your chart that rules wealth and comfort.

Sagittarius: November 22, 2023 – December 21, 2023

The moon enters your zodiac sign today, Sagittarius! The world is on your emotional wavelength, and deep, powerful discussions take place as the moon connects with Pluto in Aquarius.

Capricorn: December 21, 2023 – January 20, 2024

The moon enters Sagittarius today, encouraging you to slow down and rest. The moon mingles with Pluto in Aquarius, which can find you inspired to experiment with new ways to build wealth. You may be setting boundaries around communication as the moon squares off with Saturn in Pisces.

Aquarius: January 20, 2023 – February 18, 2023

The moon enters Sagittarius today, inspiring a busy atmosphere in your social life. The moon mingles with Pluto, which is now in your sign, Aquarius, finding you connecting with a group of people with whom you can make powerful changes in the world.

Pisces: February 18, 2023 – March 20, 2023

The moon in Scorpio mingles with your ruling planet Neptune in your sign, Pisces, inspiring romance and whimsy! The moon enters Sagittarius, lighting up the sector of your chart that rules your career, and you’re taking on important responsibilities as the moon squares off with Saturn in Pisces.