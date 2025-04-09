Daily Horoscope: April 9, 2025

The Sun and Mars move deeper into an arduous square under Aries and Cancer, creating a battle between fire and water to inform how we interact with and navigate the world around us. Notably, the Sun also maintains a conjunction with Eris, a dwarf planet governing our rebellious sides, and Chiron, a dwarf planet that dictates how we heal and translate pain into something more positive. This is a particularly testy alignment that the waxing gibbous Moon’s call for bravery and action further bolsters. With Neptune riding the cusp of sensitive Pisces and assertive Aries, settling on misinformation and misguidance being the truth will be all the more tempting. How will your sign fare?

Read your horoscope for the week, and see what the stars have in store for your sign today.

Videos by VICE

Aries: March 21 – April 19

The challenging square between the Sun and your ruling planet, Mars, increases the chances of acting hastily or too forcefully. We don’t often get to practice tempering our emotions because, well, we can only really do so when we start to lose said temper. So, give yourself some grace. But don’t let that grace negate your need for accountability, Aries.

Aries monthly horoscope

Taurus: April 20 – May 20

Your ruling planet Venus’ ongoing conjunction with Mercury and Saturn under Pisces continues to raise awareness of the need for emotional and financial boundaries. The solution to mitigating the chaos brought on by Uranus’ long-held placement under your sign is not throwing every dollar or sentimental feeling at something until the problem goes away. Save a little bit for yourself.

Taurus monthly horoscope

Discover what the stars reveal about your future – connect with expert astrologers on Keen.com Try 5 Minutes for $1

Gemini: May 21 – June 20

Mercury’s ongoing conjunction with Venus retrograde and Saturn under Pisces remains one of the most pressing alignments in your forecast. As frustrating as its lingering might be, take this as a cosmic blessing to dive further into your circumstances and glean ever greater wisdom from them. This time helps the lesson really sink in, Gemini. Make sure you pay attention.

Gemini monthly horoscope

Cancer: June 21 – July 22

The waxing gibbous Moon enters Virgo today, moving through a brief but potent opposition to Ceres, a dwarf planet currently flying in Pisces that governs aspects of nurture, both giving and receiving. As this lunar phase of your celestial body pushes you to be brave and courageous, Ceres reminds you that this can be as calming as it is catalytic.

Cancer monthly horoscope

Leo: July 23 – August 22

The Sun’s strengthening square with Mars under Aries and Cancer puts fire and water opposite one another, affecting the way you interact with and navigate through the world around you. You must remember that everyone feels the same kind of main character singularity as you do, Leo. If your actions are only justified through this single-minded lens, that’s no real justification.

Leo monthly horoscope

Virgo: August 23 – September 22

Mercury maintains its conjunction with Venus retrograde and Saturn under Pisces. Meanwhile, the waxing gibbous Moon enters your celestial domain. The former alignment is stirring the pot and shaking the ground you’re standing on. This particular lunar phase urges you to be brave enough to take a leap toward something more stable. Use these conflicts to point you in the right direction.

Virgo monthly horoscope

Libra: September 23 – October 22

Your ruling planet remains in conjunction with Mercury and Saturn in the final days of its retrograde period. Up until that transition, you are more susceptible to misguidance, particularly in matters of the heart or wallet. The stars warn you not to let your desire to please others overrule your innate instincts to take care of yourself. Naivete has consequences.

Libra monthly horoscope

Discover what the stars reveal about your future – connect with expert astrologers on Keen.com Try 5 Minutes for $1

Scorpio: October 23 – November 21

The Sun’s placement in Aries and the Moon’s placement in Virgo make for a somewhat contradictory atmosphere in the cosmos today. Your external self that you present to others might feel ready to sprint forward and show off your stamina. But the waxing gibbous in Virgo is holding you back. Work out the kinks before you go all in, Scorpio.

Scorpio monthly horoscope

Sagittarius: November 22 – December 21

The waxing gibbous Moon and Jupiter pass through a fleeting but notable square under Virgo and Gemini. This particular lunar phase encourages bravery and courage, while Jupiter tends to be a harbinger of prosperity, expansion, and education. A negative alignment between the two suggests your anxieties might be getting the best of you. Have faith in yourself, Sagittarius. You’ve got this.

Sagittarius monthly horoscope

Capricorn: December 22 – January 19

Saturn continues to fly in a potent conjunction with Venus retrograde and Mercury under Pisces. The cosmos is clearly laying the groundwork for you to step up, learn, and improve. Now is an ideal time to practice holding boundaries without feeling like you have to defend them or make up for one by loosening another. Stand firm in your values, Capricorn.

Capricorn monthly horoscope

Aquarius: January 20 – February 18

Tremendous transformation is underway, Aquarius. Not only has Pluto set up shop in your celestial domain, imbuing your sign with its evolutionary energy for years to come. But Uranus’ ongoing sextiles with Mars and a conjunction of Mercury, Venus retrograde, and Saturn continue to bring cosmic good fortune to your forecast. Things might get bumpy, but it’ll be worth it.

Aquarius monthly horoscope

Pisces: February 19 – March 20

The waxing gibbous Moon passes through a brief opposition to Ceres under Virgo and your celestial domain. This celestial standoff raises issues of what you’re willing to ask for from others and what of yourself you’re willing to give to them. The waxing gibbous phase calls for bravery and courage. Start where the fear feels the strongest, then go from there.

Pisces monthly horoscope

When you buy through our links, we may earn an affiliate commission.