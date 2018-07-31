Daily Horoscope: August 1, 2018

The Moon enters courageous fire sign Aries at 6:54 AM and connects with warrior planet Mars, which is currently retrograde, at 12:05 PM, meaning we’re all eager to get things done. However, obstacles come up as the Moon squares off with Saturn at 1:45 PM. Mars clashes with Uranus at 10:41 PM, bringing unexpected changes and flared tempers, and inspiring people to seek freedom.

All Times EST.

The Moon enters fellow fire sign Aries this morning, inspiring you to travel and learn new things. You’re connecting with interesting people this afternoon, but watch out for scheduling delays. Big surprises arrive this evening concerning your career and relationships.

The Moon in brave Aries encourages you to confront some intense, emotionally complicated situations today. Watch out for tempers as you travel and run your errands today—not to mention any surprising scheduling issues.

The Moon enters Aries this morning and illuminates the relationship sector of your chart, but watch out for intense and unexpected interactions today due to unruly, fiery Mars clashing with the planet of surprise, Uranus.

The Moon enters fiery Aries this morning, encouraging you to tackle your to-do list—just watch out for some obstacles around communication this afternoon. Unexpected flare-ups surface in your relationships this evening thanks to Mars clashing with Uranus.

The Moon enters fellow fire sign Aries today, finding you in a creatively inspired and flirtatious mood. However, there’s some very intense energy in the air this evening, as surprising information comes your way. Be smart (and kind) about communication this evening.

The Moon enters Aries and illuminates the home and family sector of your chart, which encourages you to reflect on your sense of security and boundaries. Surprising (and agitating) financial issues may arise this evening.

The Moon enters Aries this morning, bringing news your way—but be sure to keep your cool this evening when Mars, which is currently retrograde in your sign and finding you in an irritated mood, clashes with your ruling planet, Uranus.

The Moon enters Aries today, Pisces, encouraging you to reflect on your budget—how wisely are you spending your money, but also, how wisely are you spending your time? Surprising news arrives this evening.

As the Moon leaves sleepy Pisces and enters your sign this morning, it’s important that you sit with your emotions and give yourself permission to fully feel them. Don’t stuff them away and distract yourself with work, friends, or love. Do your best to be patient this evening.

The Moon enters Aries and activates a very sensitive sector of your chart, encouraging you to slow down and get some rest. This evening brings surprises that propel you to make some changes around your professional goals or your relationship to the public.

The Moon enters Aries this morning, lighting up the friendship and community sector of your chart and inspiring you to network. However, watch out for unexpected, heated emotions that flare up this evening.