Daily Horoscope: August 1, 2022

The moon in Virgo connects with Mars in Taurus at 1:35 AM and Uranus in Taurus at 2:30 AM, inspiring courage and ingenuity! The moon opposes Neptune in Pisces at 2:50 PM, which can find us feeling quite sentimental. The moon connects with Pluto in Capricorn at 6:29 PM, encouraging us to take a closer look at our emotions. Mars and Uranus meet in Taurus at 7:53 PM, perhaps finding us embarking on an unexpected adventure!

All times ET.

Aries: March 20, 2022 – April 19, 2022

Your ruling planet Mars meets wildcard Uranus in Taurus today, marking the beginning of an exciting new adventure. You may be taking a financial risk at this time: Get a second opinion, and play it safe, Aries. You may acquire something unusual and valuable at this time.

Taurus: April 19, 2022 – May 20, 2022

Your zodiac sign has a reputation for being predictable, Taurus, but as action planet Mars meets wildcard Uranus in your sign today, you could be surprising everyone, even yourself! A radical new journey can begin!

Gemini: May 20, 2022 – June 21, 2022

You may be in a restless mood today as action planet Mars and electric Uranus meet in Taurus. A creative breakthrough can take place! The moon in Virgo could also inspire you to spruce up your home.

Cancer: June 21, 2022 – July 22, 2022

You may be connecting with an exciting social circle at this time, dear Cancer. Mars and Uranus meet in Taurus, perhaps finding you involved in a group that’s creating an exciting change in the world!

Leo: July 22, 2022 – August 22, 2022

You could be beginning an exciting new journey in your career today as Mars meets Uranus in Taurus. The moon in Virgo can also find you reorganizing your budget and reflecting on themes like wealth and security.

Virgo: August 22, 2022 – September 22, 2022

Exciting travel plans could be coming together as Mars and Uranus meet in fellow earth sign Taurus! A brilliant idea can be shared. A philosophical breakthrough may take place!

Libra: September 22, 2022 – October 23, 2022

You may be breaking from your past in a radical way as Mars meets Uranus in Taurus. You could be settling a debt at this time. The moon in Virgo also encourages you to slow down and rest.

Scorpio: October 23, 2022 – November 22, 2022

An unexpected meeting can take place as your ruling planet Mars meets Uranus in Taurus. A radical change may occur in your relationships, too. Your partners, in love or business, might be experimenting with a new approach to things.

Sagittarius: November 22, 2022 – December 21, 2022

Warrior planet Mars meets electric Uranus in Taurus today, which can find you making brilliant upgrades at work and in your everyday life! An exciting change in your schedule may take place.

Capricorn: December 21, 2021 – January 19, 2022

Unexpected thrills, sudden creative insights, and romantic sparks can fly as passionate Mars meets wildcard Uranus in fellow earth sign Taurus! The moon in Virgo may also find you planning your next adventure.

Aquarius: January 19, 2022 – February 18, 2022

Action planet Mars meets with your ruling planet Uranus in Taurus, which can find you making big changes and upgrades at home! The moon in Virgo could also find you settling a debt.

Pisces: February 18, 2022 – March 20, 2022

Surprising news or an unexpected conversation may arrive as Mars meets Uranus in Taurus. A breakthrough in understanding can take place. The moon in Virgo inspires communication and connection.