Daily Horoscope: August 10, 2018

The Moon enters fiery Leo at 12:18 AM and opposes Mars retrograde at 1:12 AM, putting us in a confrontational mood. The Moon clashes with Uranus at 4:21 AM to bring surprises, and connects with Venus at 5:49 AM to encourage an affectionate atmosphere. The Moon clashes with Jupiter at 11:46 PM and meets Mercury retrograde at 11:54 PM, finding us in a philosophical mood—however, plans that we dream up may not materialize. This evening is one for looking inward, not outward!

All Times EST.

The Moon enters your sign today, Leo, so make time to connect with your emotions and nourish yourself. Spend time by an open fire, share stories with friends, or put on a performance and enjoy the spotlight! A new you is being born.

The Moon enters fiery Leo today, encouraging you to connect with your heart’s desires—and get some rest! Intense emotions are bubbling to the surface, and it’s very important at this time that you don’t overbook yourself; you need time to breathe.

The Moon enters Leo today to illuminate the friendship and community sector of your chart—and drama is being kicked up in your social life, Libra! Information is being revealed, but communication planet Mercury is retrograde, so don’t rush to action.

The Moon enters Leo today and lights up the career and popularity sector of your chart, finding you reflecting on your relationship with the spotlight. Huge shifts are taking place for you around you professional goals and public life, Scorpio!

The Moon enters fellow fire sign Leo today, finding you in the mood to travel and learn new things. However, with communication planet Mercury and action planet Mars both retrograde, you will have to watch for delays. A new perspective is coming soon.

You’re in an intense mood today as the Moon enters theatrical Leo and lights up a very sensitive sector of your chart. Big changes are coming, but that means you need to let go of the past. The opportunity to release some repressed anger is coming up.

Your focus turns to your relationships today as the Moon enters fire sign Leo—and big changes are taking place within your partnerships. Don’t try to rush things; it’s important to be patient at this time, Aquarius.

The Moon enters Leo today, encouraging you to get organized. Sure, communication planet Mercury and action planet Mars are both retrograde, so things might not go as planned—but you can always try!

The Moon enters fellow fire sign Leo today, finding you in a flirtatious and creatively inspired mood, even though there is a very intense energy in the air. Do your best to have some fun, Aries!

The Moon enters Leo today and lights up the home and family sector of your chart. You can bet big shake-ups are coming soon on this front, but new beginnings will also arrive.

The Moon enters Leo and lights up the communication sector of your chart. However, your ruling planet Mercury is retrograde, which finds you having unexpected conversations and running into people from your past.