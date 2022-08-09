Daily Horoscope: August 10, 2022

The moon in Capricorn makes a helpful connection with Mars in Taurus at 5:12 AM, inspiring passion and productivity! The moon mingles with Neptune in Pisces at 6:45 AM and an open-hearted, easygoing energy flows! Things may get intense as the moon meets Pluto in Capricorn at 9:45 AM: Powerful feelings arise. The moon opposes Venus in Cancer at 12:39 PM, encouraging us to get clear on what we want. The moon enters air sign Aquarius at 2:45 PM, finding us in the mood to socialize and share ideas.

All times ET.

Aries: March 20, 2022 – April 19, 2022

The moon in Capricorn makes a harmonious alignment with your ruling planet Mars in Taurus, which can bode well for you professionally and financially! Your focus turns to your social life as the moon enters Aquarius later on.

Taurus: April 19, 2022 – May 20, 2022

The moon in fellow earth sign Capricorn inspires a romantic, creatively inspired atmosphere! The moon opposes Venus in Cancer, which could bring a climax to a situation that’s been brewing in your social life. Your focus turns to your career as the moon enters Aquarius.

Gemini: May 20, 2022 – June 21, 2022

The moon in Capricorn can find you focused on managing your bills and other financial concerns, but the moon enters fellow air sign Aquarius later on, bringing an adventurous atmosphere. You may be exploring a new place or new idea!

Cancer: June 21, 2022 – July 22, 2022

The moon in your opposite sign Capricorn can find you focused on relationships, and as the moon enters Aquarius, deeper conversations about trust, security, and finances take place.

Leo: July 22, 2022 – August 22, 2022

The moon in Capricorn can find you busy taking care of your chores, but your focus turns to relationships as the moon enters your opposite sign Aquarius. This is a powerful time to connect and learn more about other people’s perspectives.

Virgo: August 22, 2022 – September 22, 2022

The moon in fellow earth sign Capricorn inspires fun, creativity, and romance! But your focus turns to your to-do list as the moon enters Aquarius. You could be wrapping up a big project soon!

Libra: September 22, 2022 – October 23, 2022

The moon in Capricorn opposes your ruling planet Venus, currently in Cancer, which can find you feeling quite decisive. The moon enters fellow air sign Aquarius later on, inspiring romance and creativity.

Scorpio: October 23, 2022 – November 22, 2022

The moon in Capricorn can find you busy communicating and connecting, especially as the moon mingles with your ruling planet Mars in Taurus. The moon also meets your other ruling planet Pluto in Capricorn, adding intensity and focus to your discussions. Your focus turns to home and family as the moon enters Aquarius.

Sagittarius: November 22, 2022 – December 21, 2022

The moon in Capricorn finds you focused on security and finances, but your attention turns to communication as the moon enters Aquarius, and a big conversation takes place, or some new information or perspective comes to light!

Capricorn: December 21, 2021 – January 19, 2022

The day opens with the moon in your sign, encouraging you to tend to your emotional and physical needs. The moon enters Aquarius later on, illuminating the sector of your chart that rules security and wealth.

Aquarius: January 19, 2022 – February 18, 2022

The moon in Capricorn encourages you to slow down and rest, but the moon enters your sign later on, and it might find you experiencing a big emotional release in the coming days! This is a powerful time to connect with your emotions.

Pisces: February 18, 2022 – March 20, 2022

The moon in Capricorn makes a helpful connection with Neptune in Pisces, inspiring a friendly and creative atmosphere! The moon enters Aquarius later on, encouraging you to catch up on rest.