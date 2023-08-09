Daily Horoscope: August 10, 2023

The mood is chatty as the moon in Gemini squares off with Mercury in Virgo at 2:02 PM, and a boost of confidence and creativity arrives as the moon connects with the sun in Leo at 7:37 PM. Watch out for bickering or impatience as the moon squares off with Mars in Virgo at 10:28 PM. That said, people might be quite passionate at this time!

All times ET.

Aries: March 20, 2023 – April 20, 2023

Logistics are reworked as the moon in Gemini squares off with Mercury in Virgo. The moon connects with the sun in Leo, inspiring fun and romance! The moon squares off with your ruling planet Mars in Virgo, energizing you to swiftly take care of your responsibilities.

Taurus: April 20, 2023 – May 21, 2023

Productive discussions about money take place as the moon in Gemini squares off with Mercury in Virgo. This alignment bodes well for asking the right questions. The moon connects with the sun in Leo, inspiring a warm atmosphere at home. Passion is in the air as the moon squares off with Mars in Virgo!

Gemini: May 21, 2023 – June 21, 2023

The moon in your sign, Gemini, squares off with your ruling planet Mercury in Virgo, which could spell progress with communication, especially in your personal life. The moon connects with the sun in Leo, boding well for communication. The moon squares off with Mars in Virgo, which can find you energized to spruce up your home.

Cancer: June 21, 2023 – July 22, 2023

Communication gets kicked up as the moon in Gemini squares off with Mercury in Virgo. The moon connects with the sun in Leo, which bodes well for financial negotiations. The moon squares off with Mars in Virgo, pushing conversations along quickly!

Leo: July 22, 2023 – August 23, 2023

You could feel ready to make a decision as the moon in Gemini squares off with Mercury in Virgo. The moon connects with the sun in your sign, Leo, boosting confidence and creativity. The moon squares off with Mars in Virgo, spurring us to action. People might feel impulsive today!

Virgo: August 23, 2023 – September 23, 2023

The moon in Gemini squares off with your ruling planet Mercury in your sign, Virgo, which could find you having an exciting discussion about your career, and productive financial conversations take place as the moon connects with the sun in Leo. You may feel impulsive or impatient as the moon squares off with Mars in Virgo!

Libra: September 23, 2023 – October 23, 2023

A philosophical breakthrough can take place as the moon in Gemini squares off with Mercury in Virgo. The moon connects with the sun in Leo, spelling excitement in your social life. The moon squares off with Mars in Virgo, encouraging you to examine what motivates you.

Scorpio: October 23, 2023 – November 22, 2023

Intriguing news may be shared as the moon in Gemini squares off with Mercury in Virgo. The moon connects with the sun in Leo, which bodes well for your career. The moon squares off with Mars in Virgo, inspiring an exciting atmosphere in your social life!

Sagittarius: November 22, 2023 – December 21, 2023

Communication in your relationships and regarding your work kicks up as the moon in Gemini squares off with Mercury in Virgo. An exciting opportunity may come your way as the moon connects with the sun in Leo. The moon squares off with Mars in Virgo, inspiring productivity, but people might be in an impatient mood!

Capricorn: December 21, 2023 – January 20, 2024

Plans may be rearranged as the moon in Gemini squares off with Mercury in Virgo. The moon connects with the sun in Leo, which bodes well for problem solving. A bold choice can be made as the moon squares off with Mars in Virgo.

Aquarius: January 20, 2023 – February 18, 2023

A decision is made as the moon in Gemini squares off with Mercury in Virgo. The moon connects with the sun in Leo, encouraging collaboration. People might be in an impulsive mood as the moon squares off with Mars in Virgo! A passionate energy flows.

Pisces: February 18, 2023 – March 20, 2023

Important discussions with partners take place as the moon in Gemini squares off with Mercury in Virgo. The moon connects with the sun in Leo, encouraging you to get reorganized. The moon squares off with Mars in Virgo, inspiring a passionate atmosphere!