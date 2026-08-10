Daily Horoscope: August 10, 2026

Monday has a way of arriving with more weight than you were expecting, and today is no exception. Something is pulling at you before you’ve even had time to figure out what it is — a conversation that needs to happen, a feeling that surfaced in the night, a decision that’s been waiting patiently a little too long. By afternoon, stargazer, Venus trine Pluto gives that pull some gravity and a clearer shape. Then evening complicates it a little, as Venus opposing Neptune tends to do. Mars wraps up its time in Gemini tonight. Whatever you’ve been moving fast on, let today slow it down enough to actually look at it.

Read your horoscope for the week, and see what the stars have in store for your sign today.

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Aries: March 21 – April 19

Today’s got an “end of an era” energy that only you can feel, Aries. Mars wraps up its time in Gemini tonight — that fast, talk-first-think-second operating mode you’ve been running on is about to change gears. Use this last push while you’ve got it. Tie up the loose threads. Say the thing you kept meaning to say. Tomorrow’s a different engine entirely.

Aries monthly horoscope

Taurus: April 20 – May 20

There’s a pull today, and you can feel it — something or someone that looks exactly like what you want. Venus trine Pluto this afternoon gives it weight, makes it feel fated. But by evening, Venus opposing Neptune throws some haze over the picture. Before you commit, Taurus, ask yourself if it looks this good tomorrow. Desire and a sure thing aren’t always the same.

Taurus monthly horoscope

Gemini: May 21 – June 20

You’ve been on a roll communicatively — Mercury in Leo has you talking with confidence, maybe even a little flash. Today, though, Mercury squaring Chiron adds a wrinkle. Something said, by you or aimed at you, catches on an old sore spot, Gemini. That bruise you thought was healed? Still a little tender. Notice what stings and why. That’s the actual conversation to be having.

Gemini monthly horoscope

Cancer: June 21 – July 22

Something woke you up this morning — not literally, maybe, but in that 3 AM way where your brain starts reckoning. Moon square Saturn in the early hours does that, drags the heavy stuff up before you’re ready. But your Moon is home today, Cancer. It’s in your sign, and you’ve got the capacity for whatever surfaced. Don’t manage it. Let it move.

Cancer monthly horoscope

Leo: July 23 – August 22

It doesn’t always feel like this, so let yourself clock it. The Sun and Mercury are both in your sign, Leo, and there’s an ease to today — ideas flowing, words arriving when you need them, presence clicking. Saturn retrograde is building a trine to Jupiter, adding staying power to the flash. You’re not just faking confidence today. You’ve actually got it. Ride that.

Leo monthly horoscope

Virgo: August 23 – September 22

Mercury moved into Leo, and your brain is doing something unfamiliar — thinking bigger, less interested in footnotes and more interested in the headline. That’s going to feel suspicious to you, Virgo. The instinct will be to rein it back in, double-check it, make it smaller and safer. Don’t. Mercury in Leo is handing you a window. Let one idea out without over-qualifying it first.

Virgo monthly horoscope

Libra: September 23 – October 22

You’ve built a very beautiful story around something — or someone — and you’ve been living in that story more than the actual situation. Venus opposing Neptune tonight has a way of making that gap visible, Libra. Not to wreck it, just to show you it exists. The good news is you can work with what’s actually there. The fiction was never going to hold anyway.

Libra monthly horoscope

Scorpio: October 23 – November 21

Pluto opposing Mercury today is making everyone’s conversations heavier than planned — loaded pauses, things that mean more than anyone intended. You’re not thrown by it, Scorpio. You’ve been clocking that something needed to surface for a while now, and today it finally does. While others are catching up to the weight of it, you’re already three steps ahead. That’s your territory. Work it.

Scorpio monthly horoscope

Sagittarius: November 22 – December 21

Jupiter sextiling Venus this week is a welcome development — your ruling planet and the planet of desire in easy alignment. What that means for you, Sagittarius, is that what you want and what’s actually in your interest are pointed in the same direction right now. You don’t always get that. It doesn’t last forever either. Move on something while it does.

Sagittarius monthly horoscope

Capricorn: December 22 – January 19

Saturn retrograde gets talked about like an obstacle, but here’s what nobody mentions: it’s your home turf. You do your best work under exactly this kind of pressure — internal, unglamorous, no one watching. While the rest of the sky navigates discomfort, Capricorn, you’re just doing Tuesday. Saturn retrograde isn’t asking anything of you that you weren’t already built to handle. Keep going.

Capricorn monthly horoscope

Aquarius: January 20 – February 18

Your ideas have been getting traction — Uranus sextiling Jupiter has a way of putting what you think into wider circulation than you planned for. Now comes the part you find uncomfortable, Aquarius: owning it. Not just floating the concept and seeing who picks it up, but actually standing behind it with your name on it. The idea is good. Stop being coy about it.

Aquarius monthly horoscope

Pisces: February 19 – March 20

Venus opposing your ruling planet tonight is going to have everyone else feeling a little dreamy and disoriented. You’re used to this frequency, Pisces — it’s practically home. The risk for you isn’t getting lost in the feeling. It’s enjoying it so thoroughly that you stop wanting to surface. Let yourself have it. Just set a timer on how long you stay under.

Pisces monthly horoscope