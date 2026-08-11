Daily Horoscope: August 11, 2026

Some days you walk into the morning already knowing something is different before anything has actually happened — not because of anything you can point to, just a feeling in the body that something changed while you were sleeping. That’s today, stargazer. A Tuesday with a charge that lives in the chest before it lives anywhere else. Tomorrow’s Solar Eclipse in Leo is casting its energy forward early, and the sky is meeting it: Mars changes signs tonight, Uranus trines Venus exactly, Mercury faces off with Pluto after dark. Something has been building toward today for a while. You don’t have to push. Just stay open to what’s already moving.

Read your horoscope for the week, and see what the stars have in store for your sign today.

Videos by VICE

Aries: March 21 – April 19

Mars moves into Cancer tonight, and the way you move through the world changes. Not slower — different fuel. Where you used to go straight at things, you’ll find yourself circling first, checking the temperature, leading with feeling rather than force. That might feel unfamiliar, Aries, but it’s not a downgrade. It’s Mars picking up a skill set it’s been missing. Let it.

Aries monthly horoscope

Taurus: April 20 – May 20

You didn’t plan for today’s development — whatever it is, it came out of nowhere, not on your schedule. Normally that would be a problem for you, Taurus. Normally you’d push back. But Uranus trines Venus exactly today with a way of making the unplanned thing feel oddly right. Notice that. Not every good thing announces itself in advance. Some just arrive and fit.

Taurus monthly horoscope

Gemini: May 21 – June 20

Jupiter conjuncting Mercury today turns up the volume on everything in your head — ideas running big, words coming easily, the urge to say more than you planned. That’s the Jupiter effect, Gemini. Enjoy it. Just know that Mercury opposing Pluto tonight has a way of pressure-testing whatever you put out there. Go bold. Don’t go sloppy. There’s a difference, and you know it.

Gemini monthly horoscope

Cancer: June 21 – July 22

There’s a handoff tonight you’ll feel before you can name it. The Moon leaves your sign, and Mars moves in — one departing, one arriving, same house. For Cancer, that’s good news. The heavy emotional processing of the last couple of days starts to lift, and something with more heat and drive takes its place. You did the feeling work. Now you get to move.

Cancer monthly horoscope

Leo: July 23 – August 22

Tomorrow’s Solar Eclipse lands in your sign, and today has that charged, pre-event feeling — like the hour before something you’ve been waiting for. The Sun is fully in Leo, and there’s an electricity to it that’s hard to ignore. Get clear on what you actually want the reset to look like, Leo. Tomorrow the eclipse does the work. Today you set the intention.

Leo monthly horoscope

Virgo: August 23 – September 22

Your instinct is to tighten things up — trim the excess, get to the point, make it precise. Mercury conjuncting Jupiter today pushes the picture bigger whether you asked for it or not. Not everything needs to be edited down before it’s ready, Virgo. Some ideas just need room to breathe first. Let Mercury run big today. The fine-tuning can happen tomorrow.

Virgo monthly horoscope

Libra: September 23 – October 22

You’ve been maintaining a careful equilibrium — managing, balancing, keeping things from tipping one way or the other. Today something tips anyway, and here’s what surprises you, Libra: it’s a relief. Uranus trine Venus exactly has a way of loosening what you’ve been holding in place. Not everything that gets disrupted needed to stay where it was. Let it settle somewhere new.

Libra monthly horoscope

Scorpio: October 23 – November 21

You’re usually the one who initiates the hard moment — you see it coming, you choose the timing, you control the approach. Today the Moon opposing Pluto flips that. Something emotionally charged arrives on someone else’s schedule, and your first instinct will be to close it off, Scorpio. Don’t. The things that catch you off guard are usually the ones that stick.

Scorpio monthly horoscope

Sagittarius: November 22 – December 21

Tonight has a particular quality to it — the Moon conjuncting Jupiter in Leo — where everything feels bigger and more possible, and you want to say yes to all of it. That’s Jupiter doing what it does best, Sagittarius. Don’t immediately convert the feeling into a plan or a project. Just let the optimism exist on its own for a minute. It’s allowed.

Sagittarius monthly horoscope

Capricorn: December 22 – January 19

Tomorrow’s Solar Eclipse has a lot of people bracing for impact. You’re not one of them. Eclipses do what Saturn has been doing to you for months — accelerate the reckoning, force the honest accounting, move things along whether you’re ready or not. The difference, Capricorn, is you’ve been ready. You did the prep work. Tomorrow isn’t a disruption. It’s a delivery.

Capricorn monthly horoscope

Aquarius: January 20 – February 18

Today has a lot of people feeling the weight of things — eclipse tomorrow, sky asking a lot, everyone a little on edge. You’re finding it interesting. Moon sextiling Uranus this afternoon hands you the kind of signal you’re built to receive: a flash, a click, something from an unexpected angle that makes everything snap into place. While everyone else braces, Aquarius, you’re taking notes.

Aquarius monthly horoscope

Pisces: February 19 – March 20

Two Neptune trines today — first the Moon, then Mercury — which means the imaginative channel you live in is running unusually clear right now. What’s coming through isn’t static, Pisces. The reception is actually good today. Whatever surfaces this morning or tonight, write it down, sketch it out, tell someone about it. This frequency doesn’t hold forever. Catch it while it does.

Pisces monthly horoscope