Daily Horoscope: August 12, 2022

Boundaries and expectations can be discussed as the moon meets Saturn in Aquarius at 1:58 AM. The mood might be aloof or detached, and our focus is on handling responsibilities. The moon squares off with Mars in Taurus at 7:07 AM, which may spur us to make a change or a decision, or take an action. The moon enters sensitive, artistic water sign Pisces at 2:44 PM, inspiring our imaginations and encouraging us to explore our emotions.

All times ET.

Aries: March 20, 2022 – April 19, 2022

The moon in Aquarius can find you reflecting on your social life and the responsibilities you and your community have to each other. The moon enters Pisces later on, which may put you in an introspective mood. Make time to rest!

Taurus: April 19, 2022 – May 20, 2022

The moon in Aquarius can find you focused on your career, and you could be making important decisions about where you want to invest your energy at this time. Your focus turns to your social life as the moon enters Pisces later on.

Gemini: May 20, 2022 – June 21, 2022

The moon in fellow air sign Aquarius can find you focused on travel or education plans, and as the moon enters Pisces later on, your attention may turn to your career. You could be exploring new opportunities at this time, dear Gemini.

Cancer: June 21, 2022 – July 22, 2022

The moon in Aquarius can find you eager to wipe the slate clean, pay off a debt, or release the past in some way. New adventures may be in store as the moon enters fellow water sign Pisces later on!

Leo: July 22, 2022 – August 22, 2022

The day opens with the moon in your opposite sign Aquarius, illuminating the relationship sector of your chart. Bonds can grow even deeper as the moon enters sensitive water sign Pisces: It’s a powerful time to merge. Themes like money, debts, and shared resources may come to the fore.

Virgo: August 22, 2022 – September 22, 2022

The moon in Aquarius can find you inspired to tackle your to-do list and make some upgrades to your everyday environment. The moon enters Pisces later on, illuminating the relationship sector of your chart and encouraging connection.

Libra: September 22, 2022 – October 23, 2022

The moon in fellow air sign Aquarius lights up the romance and creativity sector of your chart today, dear Libra! You may be weighing decisions regarding these themes quite heavily at this time. The moon enters Pisces later on, inspiring you to get reorganized.

Scorpio: October 23, 2022 – November 22, 2022

The moon in Aquarius can find you focused on home and family, and you may be setting boundaries in your personal life. The moon enters fellow water sign Pisces later on, inspiring romance, fun, and creativity!

Sagittarius: November 22, 2022 – December 21, 2022

The moon in Aquarius can find you in a serious and focused mood. The moon enters Pisces later on, lighting up the home and family sector of your chart, and you may be connecting with the past.

Capricorn: December 21, 2021 – January 19, 2022

Themes like wealth and security may be at the top of your mind as the moon moves through Aquarius. The moon enters Pisces later on, lighting up the communication sector of your chart and perhaps bringing news your way.

Aquarius: January 19, 2022 – February 18, 2022

The day opens with the moon in your sign, Aquarius, encouraging you to connect with your feelings and to get clear on your needs. The moon enters Pisces later on, which can find you focused on themes like finances and security.

Pisces: February 18, 2022 – March 20, 2022

The moon in Aquarius encourages you to set firm limits around your time and availability. Make space to rest, little fish! The moon enters your sign, Pisces, later on, encouraging you to focus on wellness and to connect with your emotions.