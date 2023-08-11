Daily Horoscope: August 12, 2023

The moon in nurturing water sign Cancer makes a harmonious connection with Saturn in Pisces at 4:37 AM. Astrologers regard Saturn as the taskmaster of the zodiac: It’s all about hard work, responsibility, and reality. Saturn can also represent obstacles and limitations, but when it’s in a helpful alignment with the moon, the energy can be supportive, mature, and stabilizing.

Aries: March 20, 2023 – April 20, 2023

The moon in Cancer finds you focused on your home and family life today, Aries, and important boundaries may be set, or agreements made, as the moon aligns with Saturn in Pisces.

Taurus: April 20, 2023 – May 21, 2023

The moon in Cancer lights up the communication sector of your chart today, and it’s a fantastic time to connect with elders or mentors as the moon aligns with Saturn in Pisces.

Gemini: May 21, 2023 – June 21, 2023

The moon in Cancer activates the financial sector of your chart, and a supportive and productive energy flows at work as the moon aligns with hardworking Saturn in Pisces.

Cancer: June 21, 2023 – July 22, 2023

The moon is in your sign today, Cancer! It’s a fantastic time to focus on self-care. The moon aligns with Saturn in Pisces, which can bode very well for arranging travel plans or focusing on your studies.

Leo: July 22, 2023 – August 23, 2023

The moon in Cancer encourages you to slow down and rest, dear Leo. This is also a powerful time to connect with your intuition. The moon aligns with Saturn in Pisces, finding you and a partner reaching an agreement about money.

Virgo: August 23, 2023 – September 23, 2023

The moon in Cancer lights up the sector of your chart that rules your social life, and solid bonds form as the moon aligns with Saturn in Pisces. This can be a productive time for teamwork and making future plans.

Libra: September 23, 2023 – October 23, 2023

The moon in Cancer activates the sector of your chart that rules success and visibility! Hard work could be paying off as the moon aligns with taskmaster Saturn in Pisces.

Scorpio: October 23, 2023 – November 22, 2023

Today’s moon in fellow water sign Cancer invites new opportunities your way. The moon also aligns with Saturn in Pisces, which bodes well for discussing future plans!

Sagittarius: November 22, 2023 – December 21, 2023

You may be taking care of bills or discussing a financial situation with a partner today as the moon moves through Cancer. A productive conversation about security takes place as the moon aligns with Saturn in Pisces.

Capricorn: December 21, 2023 – January 20, 2024

The moon is in your opposite sign Cancer today, encouraging connection as it lights up the relationship sector of your chart. The moon connects with your ruling planet Saturn, now in Pisces, which can make for some solid communication.

Aquarius: January 20, 2023 – February 18, 2023

The moon in Cancer finds you focused on wellness today, or perhaps you’re working on accomplishing your to-do list. Either way, the moon aligns with your ruling planet Saturn in Pisces, which bodes well for financial discussions!

Pisces: February 18, 2023 – March 20, 2023

The moon in fellow water sign Cancer lights up the romance and creativity sector of your chart, inspiring a fun atmosphere! You’re also taking care of business and feeling in-charge as the moon aligns with Saturn in your sign, Pisces.