Daily Horoscope: August 12, 2026

Every once in a while, the day arrives with a quality that’s hard to name — not good or bad, just charged, like everything is holding its breath. If you’re feeling it today, stargazer, you’re not imagining things. Today’s Solar Eclipse in Leo is the biggest sky event we’ve seen in months: a Sun-Moon conjunction that seeds new beginnings, resets the emotional and creative landscape, and asks every sign to start something they’ve been circling too long. Mars is newly in Cancer, bringing drive with a protective edge. Mercury is in Leo and firing. The eclipse doesn’t wait for you to be ready. It just goes. Best to go with it.

Read your horoscope for the week, and see what the stars have in store for your sign today.

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Aries: March 21 – April 19

The Solar Eclipse in Leo today is doing its new-beginning thing across the sky, and you’re feeling it — but not in the way you’d expect. Mars in Cancer has your drive pointed at the people around you rather than your own agenda right now, Aries. Whatever clicks into focus today isn’t about what you want. It’s about who you’d do anything for. Start there.

Aries monthly horoscope

Taurus: April 20 – May 20

Solar eclipses are reset buttons, and today’s in Leo is asking everyone to get honest about what they’re really after. For you, Taurus, that question lands squarely in values — not what looks good on paper, but what you’d choose if no one was watching. Jupiter sextiling Venus this week is backing whatever answer you give. Make it a true one.

Taurus monthly horoscope

Gemini: May 21 – June 20

Mercury sextiling Uranus this afternoon produces your best ideas — the ones that arrive fully formed, from nowhere, at an inconvenient time. Write it down immediately, Gemini. Today also happens to be a Solar Eclipse in Leo, right where your ruling planet is sitting, which means whatever you put out there has more reach than a normal Wednesday. Don’t waste it on small talk.

Gemini monthly horoscope

Cancer: June 21 – July 22

Most signs are experiencing today’s Solar Eclipse from the outside. You’re not. A Solar Eclipse is a Sun-Moon conjunction — and the Moon is yours, Cancer. Your ruling body isn’t a bystander to one of the biggest sky events of the year. It’s the other half of it. Whatever gets seeded today has your name on it at a cellular level. This one’s actually yours.

Cancer monthly horoscope

Leo: July 23 – August 22

The Solar Eclipse fires in your sign today, which means the Sun — your Sun — is the one pulling the trigger on a reset that everyone feels. That’s not a small thing, Leo. You’re not just experiencing this eclipse. You’re the sign it’s happening through. What you put into motion today, what you decide, what you begin — it has an outsized effect. Make it count.

Leo monthly horoscope

Virgo: August 23 – September 22

You’ve had a plan for how this was going to come together, and Mercury sextiling Uranus this afternoon would like to respectfully ignore it. The answer arrives from a direction you didn’t map out — faster, cleaner, a little annoying in how obvious it is in hindsight. The eclipse in Leo is backing it, Virgo. Stop second-guessing it just because it wasn’t your idea first.

Virgo monthly horoscope

Libra: September 23 – October 22

The Solar Eclipse today is seeding a new beginning, and the question it’s putting to you is one you tend to avoid: what do you actually want, separate from what everyone around you wants? Venus is at home in your sign, Libra, which means you’ve got the self-awareness for this — you just don’t always use it. The eclipse is a decent occasion to start.

Libra monthly horoscope

Scorpio: October 23 – November 21

Solar eclipses are all about new beginnings and bold intentions. You know that. You’re also already thinking three moves ahead — what this beginning leads to, what it closes off, what the cost looks like once the excitement settles. Everyone else is popping the champagne, Scorpio. You’re the one in the back reading the contract. The sky needs both. You’re better at one of them.

Scorpio monthly horoscope

Sagittarius: November 22 – December 21

Jupiter is sitting right in the middle of today’s Solar Eclipse in Leo, which means your ruling planet is directly in the blast radius of one of the year’s biggest reset buttons. For most signs, today seeds something small and personal. For you, Sagittarius, the scale is different. Whatever you’re beginning today has room to go much further than you think. Don’t sandbag it.

Sagittarius monthly horoscope

Capricorn: December 22 – January 19

The Solar Eclipse today is asking a question you don’t love: what are you building for yourself, separate from what you’re supposed to be building? Not the career, not the reputation — something that’s just yours. Saturn in trine to Jupiter is giving you the structural support to answer it, Capricorn. The door’s open. You don’t have to move quickly. Just don’t pretend you didn’t see it.

Capricorn monthly horoscope

Aquarius: January 20 – February 18

You spend a lot of time thinking about what’s good for everyone — systems, ideas, the bigger picture. Today’s Leo eclipse is firing directly across from your sign with a more personal agenda, Aquarius. What do you actually want for yourself? Singular. Just you. Mercury sextiling Uranus this afternoon gives you the language for it, if you’re willing to use it.

Aquarius monthly horoscope

Pisces: February 19 – March 20

You’ve been carrying something around for a while — an idea, a feeling, a life you keep imagining but haven’t started. Neptune in Aries has been slowly giving it legs, and today’s Solar Eclipse is the closest thing to a starting gun you’re going to get, Pisces. The dream doesn’t have to stay in your head anymore. Give it somewhere to go.

Pisces monthly horoscope