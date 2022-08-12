Daily Horoscope: August 13, 2022

The mood is quite talkative as the moon in intuitive Pisces opposes Mercury in analytical Virgo at 3:02 PM. Exciting plans could be coming together as the moon connects with Uranus in Taurus at 9:49 PM!

Aries: March 20, 2022 – April 19, 2022

The moon in Pisces encourages you to slow down and get some quality rest. An intriguing idea may surface while you’re in meditation as the moon opposes Mercury in Virgo. A creative breakthrough can help make a dream a reality as the moon mingles with Uranus in Taurus.

Taurus: April 19, 2022 – May 20, 2022

Your focus may be on your social life today as the moon moves through Pisces. The moon opposes Mercury in fellow earth sign Virgo, stirring excitement in your social life. The moon mingles with Uranus in your sign, Taurus, inspiring you to try something new.

Gemini: May 20, 2022 – June 21, 2022

Your focus may be on your career today as the moon moves through Pisces! The moon opposes your ruling planet Mercury, currently in Virgo, perhaps bringing a conversation to a climax. The moon mingles with Uranus in Taurus, sparking your imagination.

Cancer: June 21, 2022 – July 22, 2022

The moon is in fellow water sign Pisces today, inspiring you to plan your next vacation or focus on school or publishing. The moon opposes Mercury in Virgo, which may bring a climax to a conversation that’s been brewing, and excitement arises in your social life as the moon connects with Uranus in Taurus.

Leo: July 22, 2022 – August 22, 2022

The moon in water sign Pisces can find you settling a debt or releasing the past in some way. The moon opposes Mercury in Virgo, which could mean resolving a question concerning wealth or security. The moon mingles with wildcard Uranus in Taurus, perhaps finding you making an exciting career more!

Virgo: August 22, 2022 – September 22, 2022

The moon is in your opposite sign Pisces today, encouraging connection as it lights up the relationship sector of your chart. The moon opposes your ruling planet Mercury which is currently in your sign, Virgo, bringing a conversation to a climax. The moon mingles with Uranus in fellow earth sign Uranus, and unexpected opportunities could come your way.

Libra: September 22, 2022 – October 23, 2022

The moon in Pisces can find you reorganizing your workspace or your schedule. The moon opposes Mercury in Virgo, encouraging you to rest and make time for introspection. The moon connects with Uranus in Taurus, which may inspire a sense of emotional liberation.

Scorpio: October 23, 2022 – November 22, 2022

The moon is in fellow water sign Pisces today, illuminating the romance and creativity sector of your chart! The moon opposes Mercury in Virgo, inspiring a busy atmosphere in your social life. The moon connects with Uranus in your opposite sign Taurus, finding you making chance connections.

Sagittarius: November 22, 2022 – December 21, 2022

The moon in Pisces can find you in a nostalgic mood, but discussions about your future plans take place as the moon opposes Mercury in Virgo. A new perspective could be gained. The moon mingles with Uranus in Taurus, which might bring an exciting change to your routine.

Capricorn: December 21, 2021 – January 19, 2022

The moon in Pisces lights up the communication sector of your chart and a discussion reaches a climax as the moon opposes chatty Mercury in analytical Virgo. The moon also connects with Uranus in Taurus, which could bring some unexpected fun your way!

Aquarius: January 19, 2022 – February 18, 2022

The moon in Pisces can find you focused on themes like money, security, and comfort today. The moon opposes Mercury in Virgo, perhaps finding you tackling paperwork regarding finances, and the moon connects with your ruling planet Uranus, now in Taurus, and you’re making exciting changes at home and in your day-to-day routine.

Pisces: February 18, 2022 – March 20, 2022

The moon is in your sign today, Pisces, so make time to focus on your physical and emotional needs! An important conversation may take place as the moon opposes Mercury in your opposite sign Virgo, and the moon also mingles with Uranus in Taurus, which might bring—or find you sharing—surprising information!