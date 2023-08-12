Daily Horoscope: August 13, 2023

The moon in Cancer makes a harmonious connection with Jupiter in Taurus at 12:06 AM, inspiring an easygoing atmosphere. An energy of expansion is in the air. The moon aligns with Mercury in Virgo at 5:26 AM, which bodes well for communication. A new chapter in our lives is underway as the sun meets Venus retrograde in Leo at 7:16 AM!

Venus retrograde in Leo asks us to become clear about what’s truly meaningful for us, and to live with integrity—don’t just stay in that relationship because it’s comfortable! Don’t put off making your art because you’re nervous about how people will receive it! Be yourself and express yourself.

The sun is all about ego and identity: As it meets Venus retrograde in Leo, it asks us to own who we are and to live courageously, from the heart. The moon connects with Mars in Virgo at 12:56 PM, and Uranus in Taurus at 4:30 PM, inspiring us to take risks and experiment!

All times ET.

Aries: March 20, 2023 – April 20, 2023

The sun meets Venus retrograde in fellow fire sign Leo today, marking a new chapter in your life of love, creativity, and joy in general! An important realization about what and who you truly love can take place. Meaningful connections are forming. Your vivacity is striking and impactful to those around you, especially at this time.

Taurus: April 20, 2023 – May 21, 2023

The sun meets your ruling planet Venus, which is retrograde in Leo today, spelling a fresh start in your home and family life. You may have reckoned with the past in a deep way over the last few weeks, and a cozy energy flows in your personal life.

Gemini: May 21, 2023 – June 21, 2023

The sun meets Venus retrograde in Leo, marking a new chapter in your life regarding communication. You may be discussing things with your lovers and collaborators in a new way, perhaps speaking from a more authentic, confident space within yourself!

Cancer: June 21, 2023 – July 22, 2023

A new financial chapter in your life can begin at this time as the sun meets Venus retrograde in Leo. Exciting negotiations may be taking place. You might be selling or receiving something of great value. You could be embracing a new budget. A talent of yours can bring great abundance!

Leo: July 22, 2023 – August 23, 2023

Your astrological ruler, the sun, meets Venus retrograde in your sign, making it a powerful day to express your values and desires. If you’ve been in denial about what (or who) you really want, you might not be able to hide it anymore. It’s time to embrace what you love!

Virgo: August 23, 2023 – September 23, 2023

A deep emotional and even spiritual renewal is taking place in your life as the sun meets Venus retrograde in Leo. You’re uncovering something important about yourself and learning what’s truly valuable to you, and the impact of this knowledge can be great. An intriguing message may arrive in a dream at this time.

Libra: September 23, 2023 – October 23, 2023

The sun meets your ruling planet Venus, which is retrograde in Leo, marking an important shift in your social life. You could be connecting with a new group of people, and realizing what you truly want out of friendship. You might also be realizing what sort of intellectual connection you’re looking for with romantic partners.

Scorpio: October 23, 2023 – November 22, 2023

An important shift in your career, popularity, or life in the public eye could take place as the sun meets Venus retrograde in Leo. You may be realizing more about the legacy you want to leave behind. You might be presenting yourself to the world in a new way.

Sagittarius: November 22, 2023 – December 21, 2023

A breakthrough can take place today as the sun meets Venus retrograde in fellow fire sign Leo. As a Sagittarius, being honest and living your truth is a big deal to you, and at this time, you’re learning something important about who you are and what you really want.

Capricorn: December 21, 2023 – January 20, 2024

A new financial chapter in your life can begin today as the sun meets Venus retrograde in Leo. You might be paying off a debt or organizing your finances with a partner in a new way. Emotionally, aside from money, the sun’s meeting with Venus retrograde can also make way for deeper connections in your relationships.

Aquarius: January 20, 2023 – February 18, 2023

The sun meets Venus retrograde in your opposite sign Leo today, marking an important turning point in your relationships. A new chapter could be beginning. Perhaps you’ve discovered what you’re looking for in a partner, or maybe you and someone you’re in a relationship with are entering a new paradigm of connection.

Pisces: February 18, 2023 – March 20, 2023

The sun meets Venus retrograde in Leo today, which can bring an important realization about how you want to spend your days. This might seem minor, but small things in our life can add up to something big. There may be a shift in how you organize yourself and what you expect from the people around.