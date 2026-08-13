Daily Horoscope: August 13, 2026

The morning after something big always feels a little anticlimactic — the sky goes back to its regular business, the alarm still goes off, and you’re left holding whatever the eclipse handed you. That’s where we are today, stargazer, and it’s not a bad place to be. Mercury sextiling Venus at noon makes this one of the better days of the week for conversation — saying the thing you’ve been trying to say, making the connection you’ve been circling. Jupiter and Mercury are building toward an exact conjunction Saturday, which means the ideas are still gaining traction. The reset happened. Now comes the part where you decide what to do with it.

Read your horoscope for the week, and see what the stars have in store for your sign today.

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Aries: March 21 – April 19

Yesterday the eclipse fired and something got set in motion. Today is the morning after — and Mars in Cancer isn’t interested in charging ahead of what you just started. Moon sextiling Mars this morning has a steadier energy: check in on the people you care about, tend what got planted, move with intention instead of speed. The beginning happened, Aries. Now nurture it.

Aries monthly horoscope

Taurus: April 20 – May 20

Something reset yesterday and you’ve been sitting with it, turning it over, trying to figure out what it means going forward. Mercury sextiling Venus today is the aspect that gives you the words for it, Taurus. The thing you’ve been struggling to articulate — what you want, where you’re headed — it comes out better today. Use that. Say it to someone.

Taurus monthly horoscope

Gemini: May 21 – June 20

All week your ideas have been running big — Jupiter amplifying, Mercury in Leo adding flash. Today the delivery catches up, Gemini. Mercury sextiling Venus at noon is the aspect where what you say hits the way you meant it to — charming, easy, received well. Stop hiding the good stuff in texts. Take it into an actual room today and watch it work.

Gemini monthly horoscope

Cancer: June 21 – July 22

The eclipse was yours in a big way yesterday. Today your Moon has moved into Virgo and the energy has gone from charged and expansive to: okay, now what? You’re trying to get practical about what just reset, and Moon squaring Uranus this afternoon throws a wrinkle in that. Something unexpected interrupts the processing, Cancer. Let it. Not every post-eclipse realization arrives on schedule.

Cancer monthly horoscope

Leo: July 23 – August 22

The eclipse was in your sign yesterday, which means today is the first day of whatever just began. The fanfare is over. Nobody’s watching the sky anymore. And now comes the part that actually counts, Leo — the follow-through. What you do today and tomorrow with what the eclipse seeded is the whole thing. The beginning was yesterday. Begin like you mean it.

Leo monthly horoscope

Virgo: August 23 – September 22

The Moon is in your sign today, and Mercury is sextiling Venus at noon — which means the stars are actually cooperating with how you want to come across. You don’t have to work as hard as usual to make things connect, Virgo. Conversations go smoother. You come across better than you think you will. Stop bracing for the critique. It might not come today.

Virgo monthly horoscope

Libra: September 23 – October 22

Yesterday the eclipse asked you to figure out what you actually want for yourself. Today Mercury sextiling Venus hands you the conditions to say it — charming delivery, smooth timing, the other person in a receptive mood. The tools are right there, Libra. Use them to have the honest conversation, not just to make everyone comfortable again. You know which one you’ve been choosing.

Libra monthly horoscope

Scorpio: October 23 – November 21

Everyone’s leaning into their post-eclipse new beginning — saying yes, starting things, making moves. You’re asking a different question, the one nobody wants to answer first: what has to go before any of this actually works? Pluto opposing Jupiter has you doing the edit while everyone else is still writing, Scorpio. It’s not pessimism. It’s the thing that makes the beginning stick.

Scorpio monthly horoscope

Sagittarius: November 22 – December 21

Yesterday was enormous — Jupiter right in the eclipse, everything feeling possible and bigger than usual. Today is the morning after, and the question is what you do with all that feeling. Jupiter conjuncting Mercury by Saturday means the words for it are forming, Sagittarius. Don’t wait for the perfect articulation. Start getting it down now, rough and incomplete. Saturday will clean it up.

Sagittarius monthly horoscope

Capricorn: December 22 – January 19

You do your best work when nobody’s watching, and you’ve been heads-down so long that you forgot other people eventually catch up to what you’re building. The eclipse cleared some air, and Saturn trining Jupiter means what you’ve been working on is now visible in a way it wasn’t before, Capricorn. Someone’s going to notice today. Don’t deflect it. You earned this one.

Capricorn monthly horoscope

Aquarius: January 20 – February 18

Yesterday you committed to something more personal than usual — the eclipse pushed you there. Today, the Moon squaring Uranus this afternoon throws a variable into it, an interruption that makes you want to retreat back into your head and call the whole thing a thought experiment. Don’t, Aquarius. The complication is the test. If you meant it yesterday, you still mean it now.

Aquarius monthly horoscope

Pisces: February 19 – March 20

The dream has a place to go now — you gave it one. Today it’s pushing back, not because it was the wrong move, but because Neptune squaring Mars makes execution feel a lot harder than the vision promised. The idea is still good, Pisces. The distance between imagining it and doing it is wider than you expected. Cross it anyway. That’s the whole job.

Pisces monthly horoscope