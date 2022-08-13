Daily Horoscope: August 14, 2022

The moon meets Neptune in Pisces at 7:58 AM, inspiring a dreamy, creative atmosphere, but we may be springing to action as the moon mingles with Mars in Taurus at 10:53. The moon connects with power planet Pluto in Capricorn at 11:11 AM, encouraging us to explore our deepest emotions.

The sun in Leo opposes Saturn in Aquarius at 1:11 PM, inspiring us to get clear on our boundaries and to handle our responsibilities. The moon enters Aries at 4:43 PM, picking up the pace, and a powerfully productive energy flows as Mars in Taurus connects with Pluto in Capricorn at 5:28 PM. The moon connects with Venus in Leo at 11:53 PM, creating a playful and affectionate atmosphere.

All times ET.

Aries: March 20, 2022 – April 19, 2022

You may be setting boundaries in your friendships or communities as the sun in Leo opposes Saturn in Aquarius. The moon enters your sign, Aries, encouraging you to focus on caring for yourself emotionally and physically. Your ruling planet Mars is now in Taurus and connects with Pluto in Capricorn, bringing a boost of confidence and a hugely productive atmosphere!

Taurus: April 19, 2022 – May 20, 2022

The sun in Leo opposes Saturn in Aquarius, highlighting the importance of balancing your personal and professional responsibilities. Make time to rest as the moon enters Aries. Mars in your sign, Taurus, connects with Pluto in Capricorn, which can find you feeling especially powerful! An exciting opportunity may come your way.

Gemini: May 20, 2022 – June 21, 2022

The sun in Leo opposes Saturn in Aquarius, which can find you navigating blocks regarding communication, and themes like responsibility and maturity are front and center. The moon enters Aries, which may shift your focus to your social life. Mars in Taurus connects with Pluto in Capricorn, inspiring a transformative atmosphere! Emotional breakthroughs can take place.

Cancer: June 21, 2022 – July 22, 2022

The sun in Leo opposes Saturn in Aquarius, which may find you navigating financial responsibilities. The moon enters Aries, bringing your focus to your career, and you could be connecting with exceptionally powerful people as Mars in Taurus connects with Pluto in Capricorn!

Leo: July 22, 2022 – August 22, 2022

Your astrological ruler, the sun, is currently in your sign, and it opposes Saturn in Aquarius today, which can find you and your partners (in love, business, or otherwise) having conversations about responsibility and commitment. The moon enters Aries, perhaps bringing opportunities your way, and Mars in Taurus connects with Pluto in Capricorn, boding well for you professionally!

Virgo: August 22, 2022 – September 22, 2022

Setting firm limits on your time and energy is a theme today as the sun in Leo opposes Saturn in Aquarius. The moon enters Aries, which can find you inspired to settle a debt or resolve a lingering issue. Mars in Taurus connects with Pluto in Capricorn, inspiring a powerfully passionate and creative atmosphere!

Libra: September 22, 2022 – October 23, 2022

The sun in Leo opposes Saturn in Aquarius, which can find you navigating a creative block or reflecting on themes like responsibility or maturity in your creative process, love life, or social life. The moon enters Aries, lighting up the relationship sector of your chart and encouraging connection, and Mars in Taurus connects with Pluto in Capricorn, creating a transformative atmosphere.

Scorpio: October 23, 2022 – November 22, 2022

Responsibilities at home and in your career may need to be addressed and balanced as the sun in Leo opposes Saturn in Aquarius. The moon enters Aries, which can inspire you to get reorganized. Powerful conversations and connections could take place as Mars in Taurus connects with Pluto in Capricorn!

Sagittarius: November 22, 2022 – December 21, 2022

You may be navigating communication blocks as the sun in Leo opposes Saturn in Aquarius, but a passionate and creatively inspired energy flows as the moon enters Aries. A tremendously productive atmosphere arrives as Mars in Taurus connects with Pluto in Capricorn, boding especially well for your career.

Capricorn: December 21, 2021 – January 19, 2022

The sun in Leo opposes your ruling planet Saturn, which is currently in Aquarius: You may be addressing an important financial matter or discussing responsibilities associated with money and sharing resources. Your focus turns to home and family and the moon enters Aries, and the mood is particularly passionate as Mars in Taurus connects with Pluto in your sign, Capricorn!

Aquarius: January 19, 2022 – February 18, 2022

The sun in Leo opposes your ruling planet Saturn, which is in your sign, Aquarius: You may be having important discussion about responsibility and standards in your relationships. The moon enters Aries, bringing an uptick in communication, and Mars in Taurus connects with Pluto in Capricorn, inspiring a deeply emotionally transformative atmosphere.

Pisces: February 18, 2022 – March 20, 2022

The sun in Leo opposes Saturn in Aquarius, which can find you setting important limits on your time and energy. Your attention turns to money as the moon enters Aries. Mars in Taurus connects with Pluto in Capricorn, which could find you connecting with powerful people!