Daily Horoscope: August 14, 2023

The moon in Cancer aligns with Neptune in Pisces at 12:57 AM, inspiring a dreamy and romantic atmosphere! But difficult emotions may pop up as the moon opposes Pluto in Capricorn at 3:46 AM. A power struggle could come to a head. The moon enters fire sign Leo at 6:36 AM, inspiring courage and creativity.

All times ET.

Aries: March 20, 2023 – April 20, 2023

The moon in Cancer connects with Neptune in Pisces, inspiring a harmonious atmosphere at home and in your personal life. The moon opposes Pluto in Capricorn, which can find you making an important decision about your life’s direction. The moon enters Leo, inspiring romance and creativity!

Taurus: April 20, 2023 – May 21, 2023

The moon in Cancer connects with Neptune in Pisces, which can find you connecting with inspiring people. An intense and revealing discussion may take place as the moon opposes Pluto in Capricorn. The moon enters Leo, bringing your focus to home and family.

Gemini: May 21, 2023 – June 21, 2023

You may be lavished with applause for your talents as the moon in Cancer connects with Neptune in Pisces. The moon opposes Pluto in Capricorn, which could find you having an intense discussion about money. The moon enters Leo, kicking up communication.

Cancer: June 21, 2023 – July 22, 2023

The moon in your sign, Cancer, connects with Neptune in Pisces, inspiring fantasy and adventure! But a clash of egos may take place as the moon opposes Pluto in Capricorn. The moon enters Leo, bringing your attention to money.

Leo: July 22, 2023 – August 23, 2023

An emotional release may take place as the moon in Cancer connects with Neptune in Pisces. Important boundaries could be set around your availability as the moon opposes Pluto in Capricorn. The moon enters your sign, Leo, making it a great time to focus on self care!

Virgo: August 23, 2023 – September 23, 2023

An inspiring message may be shared as the moon in Cancer connects with Neptune in Pisces, but drama may bubble up in your social life as the moon opposes Pluto in Capricorn. The moon enters Leo, too, encouraging you to slow down and rest.

Libra: September 23, 2023 – October 23, 2023

You may feel glamorous as the moon in Cancer connects with Neptune in Pisces! But you may have to make a difficult decision about your work-life balance as the moon opposes Pluto in Capricorn. The moon enters Leo, too, bringing your focus to friendship.

Scorpio: October 23, 2023 – November 22, 2023

Romance and creativity abound as the moon in Cancer connects with Neptune in Pisces! An intense discussion could come to a head as the moon opposes your ruling planet Pluto in Capricorn. The moon enters Leo, finding you focused on your career.

Sagittarius: November 22, 2023 – December 21, 2023

Soothing energy flows as the moon in Cancer connects with Neptune in Pisces, but tense conversations about money and power may take place as the moon opposes Pluto in Capricorn. The moon enters Leo, which could bring a new opportunity your way.

Capricorn: December 21, 2023 – January 20, 2024

A romantic atmosphere flows as the moon in Cancer connects with Neptune in Pisces. The moon opposes Pluto in your sign, Capricorn, which can find you and your partners confronting complex feelings. Discussions about money and shared resources take place as the moon enters Leo.

Aquarius: January 20, 2023 – February 18, 2023

Creativity flows as the moon in Cancer connects with Neptune in Pisces, but watch out for tense discussions about responsibility or power as the moon opposes Pluto in Capricorn. The moon enters your opposite sign Leo, too, encouraging connection as it lights up the relationship sector of your chart.

Pisces: February 18, 2023 – March 20, 2023

The moon in Cancer connects with your ruling planet Neptune in your sign, Pisces, inspiring romance and whimsy! Drama in your social life could come to a head as the moon opposes Pluto in Capricorn. You may be focused on tackling your to-do list as the moon enters Leo.