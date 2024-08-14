Daily Horoscope: August 14, 2014

With a waxing gibbous Moon flying under Sagittarius, the stars are calling us to work toward actualizing our goals and dreams into reality. What might we need to let go of in order to make this happen? This process can present its own set of challenges—but it can also be gratifying.

Read your horoscope for the week, and see what the stars have in store for your sign today.

Videos by VICE

Aries: March 19 – April 19

Your ruling planet, Mars, remains in conjunction with Jupiter. This potent combination promises a helpful boost of energy in matters of expansion and education, further bolstered by Gemini’s intelligent and versatile energy. Paired with a challenging square with Saturn retrograde, the cosmos are calling you to finally take the first steps toward accomplishing a new task you might’ve been putting off due to its perceived difficulty.

Taurus: April 20 – May 20

Is the challenge you’re facing really that difficult, or could it be that you know the way forward and you’re unhappy with what it is? Your ruling planet, Venus, squares with a waxing gibbous, suggesting difficulty finding a balance between what we want and what we need. Fortunately, Venus forms a prosperous trine with Ceres retrograde: Let this nurturing dwarf planet motivate you to prioritize your well-being for once.

Gemini: May 21 – June 20

Mercury retrograde rides squarely between Leo’s fiery energy and Virgo’s grounded Earth energy today. Consequently, you might be stuck between two different methods of tackling Mercurian shake-ups that occur today. As overwhelming as this internal paradox might feel, take solace in your ability to adapt. You aren’t stuck with any one method of handling this problem. There’s nothing wrong with a little bit of experimenting.

Cancer: June 21 – July 22

A waxing gibbous Moon locks into a tense square with Venus under Virgo today. Venus’s domain over finances and love, Virgo’s pragmatic influence, and the lunar call to let go of anything that doesn’t serve us suggest a cosmic need to clean house. Consider what sort of financial or interpersonal obligations you might let go to ease your daily burden.

Leo: July 23 – August 22

With Mercury retrograde nearby and Uranus forming a square with your ruling body, the Sun, prepare for unexpected bumps in the road. Rather than perceiving these challenges as a direct affront to your comfort and planning, try looking at them as an opportunity to flex your strengths. You have the tools you need to handle this challenge with grace.

Virgo: August 23 – September 22

A Venus-Moon square takes place under your sign today. Be wary of letting the logical side of your brain supersede your emotional side. There’s a vast difference between solving an issue in a way that provides closure and sweeping it under the rug for the sake of crossing it off your to-do list. The former method is more tedious, but it’s also more effective.

Libra: September 23 – October 22

There’s only so much of ourselves we can give to others before those reserves start to deplete, too. Once you have no energy to care for others or yourself, then what? You have two challenging aspects in your alignment today—a Venus-Moon square and a Makemake-Ceres square—both of which are urging you to consider your own needs first.

Scorpio: October 23 – November 21

Your ruling planet, Pluto (currently in retrograde), forms a positive sextile with Neptune (also in retrograde) today. This suggests a promising opportunity to dive deeper into your dreams, goals, and the ways in which you can accomplish them. Like anything else in life, you can only take this journey one step at a time. What small step can you take today?

Sagittarius: November 22 – December 21

Mars continues its conjunction with your ruling planet, Jupiter, today. Now would be a great time to take the lead on a new work project, strike up a conversation with an old or potentially new friend, or ask that special someone out on a date. The stars are lining up in your favor as they call you to grow in ways that are appropriate to you. How will you respond?

Capricorn: December 22 – January 19

Times of great personal evolution are often difficult and uncomfortable. With your ruling planet, Saturn retrograde, locked in a challenging square with a Mars-Jupiter conjunction, your cosmic alignment suggests you’re in one of those more cumbersome phases right now. Keep your head down, and don’t get discouraged. As uncomfortable as things feel right now, the Mars-Jupiter conjunction indicates it’ll be worth it in the end.

Aquarius: January 20 – February 18

Uranus and Mercury retrograde form a square aspect today, amplifying the chaos already expected from the latter planet’s backward state. Luckily, you thrive in uncharted territory. Let these shifts in direction act as guideposts for your path forward. When something doesn’t go right, go left. Use this time as an opportunity to experiment with new methods of navigating your day-to-day tasks and communication.

Pisces: February 19 – March 20

Your ruling planet, Neptune retrograde, forms a positive sextile with Pluto retrograde today. Use these planets’ transformative energy to offset the challenges presented by Saturn retrograde, which has been flying under your sign for weeks. Moving toward actualizing your dreams will always require some amount of effort, no matter what those dreams may be. It’s up to you to decide whether the work is worth the reward.